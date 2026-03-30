MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology announced that the assessment of the Sultanate of Oman's readiness to expand the scope of comprehensive, ethical, and human rights-based AI governance (RAM) by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) serves as a tool to systematically determine the maturity level of the AI system in Oman.

This assessment, utilising gap analysis, allows for the prioritisation of national initiatives based on actual requirements rather than general estimates. It offers insights into strengths and areas needing improvement to create actionable plans with specific timelines.

Furthermore, the assessment aids in unifying national AI efforts under a single framework, promoting consistency among government initiatives, reducing redundancy, and establishing an integrated approach covering technical, regulatory, economic, and social aspects.

Hamdan bin Mohammed al Alawi, Director of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies Programme Development at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, stated, "The evaluation results enable the development of a clear national road map with practical recommendations and measurable performance indicators. This will optimise resource allocation and enhance the effectiveness of programmes and projects related to advanced technologies. The evaluation also serves as a tool to promote responsible AI use by involving government entities, the private sector, academic institutions and civil society in a diagnostic process."

Al Alawi emphasised, "The readiness assessment for the safe, ethical and human rights-based use of AI is based on the RAM methodology issued by Unesco. This methodology, developed after the adoption of the Unesco Recommendation on the Ethics of AI by 193 member states, aims to help countries measure their readiness to develop and implement responsible AI systems in line with human rights principles."

He highlighted that Oman's participation in this initiative demonstrates its readiness to transition from endorsing general principles to integrating them into actionable and measurable executive policies.

This approach ensures the inclusion of dimensions in an integrated corporate governance structure that provides clear regulatory frameworks, defines responsibilities, ensures coordination among relevant parties, establishes continuous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and harmonises national legislation to address data protection, privacy, non-discrimination, regulatory gaps related to emerging technologies, and management of risks and societal impact.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).