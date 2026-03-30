The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), the global umbrella organisation for Islamic financial institutions, is organising a two-day technical workshop on “Digital Transformation and AI in Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions.” The workshop is being held virtually and delivered in Arabic.

As the banking sector undergoes rapid transformation driven by advanced digital technologies—particularly artificial intelligence and data analytics—Islamic financial institutions are increasingly required to adapt, enhance operational efficiency, and improve decision-making processes.

This workshop reflects CIBAFI’s ongoing commitment to supporting capacity building and knowledge sharing across the Islamic financial services industry. It provides practical insights into the technical and regulatory dimensions of digital transformation and AI adoption, while addressing key considerations such as governance, cybersecurity, data management, and Shariah compliance.

The workshop covers key topics including digital transformation strategies, AI applications in Islamic banking, data analytics for risk management and compliance, as well as fintech developments and their implications for the industry.

Ms. Zainab Al Owainaty, Director of Administration and Finance at CIBAFI, delivered the opening remarks. In her address, she highlighted the growing importance of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of Islamic financial institutions. She also reaffirmed CIBAFI’s commitment to supporting Islamic banks through advisory and consultancy services, as well as helping professionals in enhancing their skills and capabilities. Furthermore, she emphasised CIBAFI’s existing practical guidance, developed to support institutions in navigating their digital transformation journey while maintaining adherence to Shariah principles.

The workshop is being facilitated by Dr. Ahmed Tahiri Jouti, Founder of NeuronAIze and Managing Partner at Green for South. Participants are also benefiting from the extensive industry experience and practical insights shared by distinguished guest speakers, including Professor Hussein Abdou, Professor of Finance and Banking at Northumbria University, and Dr. Wajeeha Hussain Awadh, Chief Digital Officer at Al Baraka Group.

This initiative underscores CIBAFI’s continued role in advancing the Islamic financial services industry by equipping institutions and professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate emerging technological developments.