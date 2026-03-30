DUBAI, UAE: SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Reltio Inc. today announced that SAP has agreed to acquire Reltio, a leading master data management (MDM) software provider, to help customers make their SAP and non-SAP enterprise data AI-ready. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Once closed, the acquisition will strengthen SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC)—integral for SAP’s AI-First and Suite-First strategy—and accelerate the evolution of SAP BDC to a fully interoperable enterprise data platform for enterprise-wide agentic AI. It will provide customers with the tools they need to unify, cleanse and harmonize data across sources for superior enterprise-wide agentic AI.

“Reltio is a natural fit with SAP,” said Muhammad Alam, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product & Engineering. “Acquiring them will further improve our position as a leading business AI provider, combining SAP and non-SAP data to deliver data context that business AI requires. AI cannot reach its full potential when data is fragmented across business units, platforms and domains without connection or context.”

By integrating Reltio after closing the acquisition, SAP will make customers’ enterprise data fully AI-ready. Customers will be able to rely on trusted, high-quality data across SAP and non-SAP sources that Joule and Joule Agents use to deliver faster time-to-value for business AI.

Reltio’s platform helps organizations manage and govern structured and unstructured enterprise data from start to finish. Its AI-based entity resolution identifies and merges related records from different formats and applications into one reliable “golden record” system of context. Its cloud-native, AI-first design supports a single, consistent view of customers, products, suppliers, locations and employees across both SAP and non-SAP applications. Customers running AI tasks will benefit from increased reliability and consistency of data, bundled in a single source of truth, improving business AI. With that, customers can trust that AI results are correct, and AI-interactions are resolved fast.

“Joining forces with SAP presents a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our mission,” Reltio Founder and CEO Manish Sood said. “Enterprise AI needs trusted context that is open and interoperable across the heterogeneous IT landscapes our customers run. This combination accelerates our ability to deliver Reltio as the system of context across SAP and non-SAP environments, while maintaining continuity for our customers and our partner ecosystem.”

Reltio’s data cleansing, unification capabilities and agent-driven workflows will work alongside SAP Business Suite applications to improve decisions, reduce integration complexity and deliver trusted, consistent data critical for successful business processes and AI use cases. Low latency delivery and support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) enable real-time, multiagent workflows across SAP and non-SAP environments, allowing AI agents, such as a procurement agent, to assess supplier risk and trigger actions almost instantly using trusted, real-time data. Reltio offers prebuilt, industry-specific “velocity packs” that include data models, rules, matching logic and integrations, and solutions tailored to sectors like life sciences, healthcare and financial services.

By integrating Reltio after closing the acquisition, SAP intends to accelerate its customers’ ability to govern and expose master data as trusted and context-rich data products across multiple sources that serve both traditional analytics workloads and AI agents. Reltio will become a core capability within SAP BDC, with a flexible commercial model where customers can purchase Reltio as a separate solution or with other SAP products. The Reltio portfolio will also remain available as a standalone offering for the foreseeable future.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 or Q3 of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

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About Reltio

Reltio is a leader in data unification and management, delivering cloud-native, AI-native master data management (MDM) to help enterprises create trusted data and unlock context intelligence for analytics, automation, and agentic AI. Designed for complex, multi-vendor environments, Reltio helps organizations unify, cleanse, harmonize, govern, and activate core data from multiple sources in real time—across SAP and non-SAP systems. The Reltio Data Cloud uses advanced entity resolution, continuous data quality, and relationship intelligence within an intelligent data graph to connect data across systems and reveal the full context behind customers, products, suppliers, and other key business entities. This enables organizations to reduce data friction, improve operational execution, and accelerate time to trusted decisions. For more information, visit www.reltio.com.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

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Husain Al Tamimi, SAP husain.tamimi@sap.com

Claire McPeak, SAP, c.mcpeak@sap.com

Michelle Oribello, Wallis, sap@wallispr.com

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