Saudi Arabia's Yanbu crude exports surged to around ​4.6 million ⁠barrels per day last week, near ‌capacity, as the kingdom reroutes shipments from the ​Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S.-Israeli war with ​Iran, Kpler ​and LSEG data shows.

Yanbu has maximum capacity to export about 5 ⁠million bpd and is currently the only Saudi port capable of shipping crude to other regions.

Exports in the week beginning ​March ‌16 were near ⁠4 ⁠million bpd, according to shipping data.

Asia accounts for ​over 80% of the ‌Yanbu exports, according to Kpler.

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil exporter, has been pumping crude along its East-West pipeline to Yanbu to keep supplies flowing and offset the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict.

Aramco can pump up to ‌7 million bpd through the pipeline, around ⁠5 million bpd of which ​could be available for export, with the rest supplying local refineries, the company ​said on March ‌10.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and ⁠Jonathan Saul, editing ​by Alex Lawler and Kirsten Donovan)