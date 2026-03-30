JEDDAH — The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced the addition of three new maritime shipping services operated by global shipping company Maersk to Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port.

The new services — WC1, WC2, and the BAM Feeder — provide a combined capacity of up to 14,400 TEUs. Individual capacities reach 4,400 TEUs for WC1 and 5,000 TEUs each for WC2 and the BAM Feeder.

The services will connect Jeddah Islamic Port to key regional and international ports, including Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, and Salalah in Oman.

The addition of King Abdullah Port strengthens connectivity and forms an integrated shipping network that enhances operational efficiency.

Mawani said the move supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by strengthening the Kingdom’s position in global performance indicators, boosting international trade and national exports, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role as a global logistics hub linking three continents.

The initiative also supports the expansion of re-export activities.

Jeddah Islamic Port features 62 multi-purpose berths, a logistics services zone for storage and re-export operations, and a direct truck transport system.

The port is equipped with advanced infrastructure, including two container terminals and specialized marine service berths, with a total handling capacity of up to 130 million tons.

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