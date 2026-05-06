Around 20,000 seafarers remain trapped and unable to leave in and around the Strait of Hormuz, said International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

An “unprecedented” crisis is unfolding for the seafarers stranded in the Gulf as the Strait of Hormuz closure leaves crews trapped on ships with no clear way out, he said in an interview with CNN.

The maritime workers – many from poor, developing countries – are finding themselves stranded at sea, caught between commercial pressure from ship owners, security threats from drones and sea mines and limited legal protections, he told CNN.

“It is an unprecedented situation,” Chevallier said. “We have around 20,000 seafarers in the Gulf for now close to eight weeks. It is a humanitarian crisis. We have never faced such a situation.”

In an earlier informal briefing to Member States and industry representatives last month, Secretary-General Dominguez confirmed that several vessels had been seized and detained in the region over the past few days.

He has called on all Member States to support efforts to address the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He urged maximum caution, considering potential mines present throughout the Strait and threat of further attacks on ships.

“My call is to release the seafarers because they are not at fault,” he said. “The situation is not improving. I reiterate: there is no safe transit anywhere in the Strait of Hormuz.”

He highlighted that 29 attacks on vessels in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz had been verified by IMO since the beginning of the conflict, resulting in the death of at least 10 seafarers and damage to the vessels. Around 20,000 seafarers on around 1,600 vessels remain in the Gulf.

Seafarers’ welfare

With the conflict now in its ninth week, Secretary-General Dominguez warned that supplies on ships stuck in the Gulf - including water, food and fuel - will start running short. He appreciated the ongoing support from countries in the region in providing essential supplies and provisions.

Secretary-General Dominguez urged all flag States, NGOs, industry bodies and the States of nationality of the seafarers to offer any assistance, including through remote support, helplines and keeping families informed. He also highlighted the importance of fair treatment of seafarers in terms of welfare and payment of wages.

“I spoke to a seafarer who had been trapped in the Gulf for more than six weeks. Aside from the exhaustion and toll on mental health of the crews, they feel invisible, that they are not valued. There is much more we need to do,” he told delegates.

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