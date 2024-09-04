Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, the distinguished British-born international property developer, is pleased to announce the official unveiling of its latest project, Knightsbridge with a gross development value of AED 1.75 billion located in the heart of Meydan in District 11. The project, set to redefine luxury living, marks the commencement of the first climate adaptative wellness community in Dubai, seamlessly blending British architectural elegance with innovative environmental technology.

Phase one of Knightsbridge is home to an exclusive collection of 66 properties, including 4-bedroom townhouses and 5 and 6-bedroom villas, all designed to the highest standards of luxury and sustainability.

The Highclere 4-Bedroom Townhouses: with plot areas ranging from 1,853 - 4,191 sq.ft and built up areas spanning 3,937 - 3,971 sq.ft, these townhouses are perfect for families.

The Grosvenor 5-Bedroom Villas: with plot areas ranging from 4,478 - 7,722 sq.ft and built up areas spanning 5,657 sq.ft, these villas provide ample space for luxury living, featuring expansive layouts and premium finishes throughout.

The Balmoral 6-Bedroom Signature Villas: With plot sizes spanning 7,131 - 8,717 sq.ft and built sizes offering 7,260 sq.ft of living space, these grand villas epitomise luxury, featuring exquisite design, private gardens and world-class facilities.

All townhouses and villas at Knightsbridge are designed with luxury and convenience in mind, featuring private pools, fresh harvest gardens, private elevators, smart home systems and climate-controlled outdoor shaded terraces. For an elevated experience, the villas offer private jacuzzis, maid and driver’s rooms, chef and show kitchens and a private cinema.

The first phase covers a total plot area of 335,877 square feet with 70% of green spaces. This groundbreaking development will offer residents a unique living experience centred around wellness, luxury, and environmental harmony. The master plan, developed in collaboration with Nakheel and Meydan, is meticulously crafted to ensure a perfect balance between urban living and natural surroundings.

“Our vision for Knightsbridge is to create a sanctuary where residents can experience the pinnacle of luxury while living in harmony with nature,” said Mark Gaskin, COO of LEOS Developments. “We are thrilled to bring this innovative concept to life in Dubai, a city that continues to set the benchmark for global real estate development.”

Knightsbridge’s design is inspired by classic British architecture, featuring distinct elements such as bay-view popped-out windows, curvy lines for optimal climate control and a harmonious blend of yellow stone and metal cladding. This attention to detail ensures that every home is not just a residence, but a masterpiece of design and sustainability.

Knightsbridge is Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community, where every aspect of the development is crafted to adapt to the unique climate of the region. Climate adaptable and sustainable features include an abundance of green spaces, solar panels, a re-oxygenating waterfall, self-shading building terraces, smart home system, EV charging facilities, solar water heating, energy efficient LED lighting, UV-proof double glazing, an insulated building envelope, a smart irrigation system, greywater recirculation using UV filters, and biodegradable reed-bed filtration for lake water. Residents will have access to world-class amenities designed to enhance their well-being, including a lagoon, a running track, a Japanese Rapha Yoga deck, a Stargazing Tea Lounge, an outdoor cinema, and much more.

Knightsbridge by LEOS is strategically located just a three-minute walk from the swimmable lagoon, providing residents with direct access to Dubai’s main highways E66 and E311. This prime location ensures that while residents are away from the hustle and bustle of the city, they remain easily connected to all that Dubai has to offer.

With a key focus on sustainability and luxury, Knightsbridge is set to become a landmark development in Dubai, offering an unparalleled living experience for those seeking the very best in life.

CONTACT:

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Mobile: +971 50 913 3439

Graeme Smit

Email: graeme@comcomea.com

Mobile: +971 55 835 0814

About LEOS:

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, and Dubailand. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specializes in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.

To know more about LEOS, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.