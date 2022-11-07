Abu Dhabi: To mark Louvre Abu Dhabi’s fifth anniversary, the world’s renowned masterpiece, Saint John the Baptist, by the Renaissance icon Leonardo da Vinci has arrived at the museum. On loan from Musée du Louvre for a period of two year, the painting was hung at Louvre Abu Dhabi today in the presence of H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Vincent Delieuvin, Curator of Italian paintings of the XVI Century at musée du Louvre – Department of Paintings, and other dignitaries. The painting is available for public viewing in Chapter 7 at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s galleries starting November 8.

Known for being one of the most famous paintings in the Louvre, Saint John the Baptist by Leonardo da Vinci represents the utmost peak of the Tuscan master’s genius, along with the entire Renaissance movement. Left unfinished at the death of the artist, the painting once belonged to very prestigious owners, including King Charles I of England, followed by France’s King Louis XIV, before joining the Musée du Louvre, after its opening in 1793.

The presentation of Saint John the Baptist at Louvre Abu Dhabi is part of a series of four major loans made by the Musée du Louvre, following the intergovernmental agreement extension, signed on December 3, 2021, between Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, then French Minister of Culture, and H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Louvre Abu Dhabi will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a spectacular line-up of cultural and educational events, activities, and programming. Set to be held under the theme The Grand Story Continues, tickets and information on the museum’s fifth anniversary programming can be found on www.louvreabudhabi.ae

Starting 15 November 2022, Louvre Abu Dhabi is changing its operating hours. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am till midnight, and is closed on Mondays. The museum’s galleries and exhibitions close at 6:30 pm on weekdays (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) and at 8:30 pm on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Admission tickets are required to visit the museum during galleries opening hours. Those wishing to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi after the galleries close can enter the museum without an admission ticket (free of charge) from the south entrance gate. The gate closes at 11 pm.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit the museum’s website.

