Dubai, UAE – Lenovo, a global technology leader, is set to showcase its comprehensive ‘Smarter AI for All’ vision at GITEX 2024, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions. This vision underscores Lenovo’s commitment to making artificial intelligence accessible and beneficial for everyone, from individuals to large enterprises.

At GITEX 2024, Lenovo will present its end-to-end solutions, including infrastructure solutions, innovative services, and smart devices designed to drive intelligent transformation across various sectors in the region.

Lenovo’s ‘Smarter AI for All’ vision is centered on creating inclusive, equitable, and smarter technologies that empower users globally. This vision is built on three core pillars: inclusivity, innovation, and security and privacy. Inclusivity ensures that AI technologies are accessible to all, regardless of the size of the organization or individual capabilities. Innovation focuses on continuously advancing AI capabilities to drive intelligent transformation in every aspect of life, from personal devices to enterprise solutions. Security and privacy involve implementing robust security measures to protect user data and privacy, ensuring AI operates securely within devices or on-premises servers.

Lenovo’s ‘Smarter AI for All’ vision aligns closely with the UAE’s ambitious AI strategy, which aims to position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2031. Both Lenovo and the UAE emphasize inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring AI technologies benefit a wide range of users, from individuals to large enterprises. Lenovo’s focus on continuous innovation supports the UAE’s goal of creating high economic value through AI across sectors such as transport, health, renewable energy, and education. Additionally, both prioritize robust security measures to protect user data and ensure the safe use of AI. Lenovo’s AI solutions incorporate advanced security features, aligning with the UAE’s emphasis on secure and ethical AI practices. Furthermore, Lenovo’s AI solutions for smart cities and government applications enhance public sector efficiency, aligning with the UAE’s goal of improving government services. By showcasing its ‘Smarter AI for All’ vision at GITEX 2024, Lenovo demonstrates its commitment to supporting the UAE’s strategic objectives, contributing to the nation’s vision of becoming a global AI leader.

At GITEX 2024, Lenovo will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of AI-driven solutions. The showcase will include high-performance computing and data center solutions that support AI workloads and enable seamless integration of AI technologies. These infrastructure solutions are designed to meet the demands of modern businesses, providing the scalability and efficiency needed to handle complex AI tasks. Additionally, Lenovo will present tailored AI services that help businesses harness the power of AI for improved decision-making, efficiency, and innovation. These services are designed to address specific business needs, offering customized solutions that drive growth and competitiveness.

Lenovo’s smart devices, including laptops, tablets, and smart collaboration products, will also be featured at the event. These AI-powered devices are designed to enhance user experience and productivity, offering intelligent features that adapt to user needs. From voice-activated assistants to advanced security features, Lenovo’s smart devices demonstrate the practical applications of AI in everyday life. By integrating AI into its product lineup, Lenovo ensures that users can benefit from the latest technological advancements, making their lives easier and more efficient.

Shashank Sharma, Vice President & General Manager, Lenovo META, said: "At GITEX 2024, we are looking forward to showcasing our ‘Smarter AI for All’ vision. We’re passionate about making AI accessible and beneficial for everyone, whether you’re an individual or a large enterprise. Our vision is all about inclusivity, continuous innovation, and robust security. We believe AI should be available to all, constantly evolving, and always secure. This approach aligns perfectly with the UAE’s ambitious AI strategy, which aims to position the country as a global leader in AI by 2031. We invite our customers and partners to visit our booth at GITEX 2024 to see how our AI-driven solutions can enhance both enterprises and everyday life.”

Visitors can visit the Lenovo stand in Hall 6 Stand B30.