Dubai, UAE – Today, Lenovo™ announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered Yoga™ PC lineup across the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in personal computing innovation. To celebrate, Lenovo is also unveiling an exclusive AI pop-up at Mall of the Emirates (MOE) from August 20 to 30, where visitors can experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology behind the Yoga series, and will showcase various experiential activations, including creator masterclasses and interactive competitions.

As the PC industry enters a new phase of the artificial intelligence era, Lenovo is poised to offer new levels of personalization in personal computing across its PC portfolio. Intelligent software-powered local processing of tasks, and increased productivity, creativity, and security, these Copilot+ PC’s combine to deliver a whole new experience in PC interaction. Lenovo is expanding its already comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready devices, software, and optimized services with a new laptop for consumers and business users—the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon X Elite processor featuring the 12-core Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU, and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon™ NPU (neural processing unit), the new laptop delivers leading PC performance per watt with the fastest to date AI NPU processing up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). With the latest enhancements from Microsoft and Copilot+, users can now access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities even when offline, offering seamless productivity and creativity. The latest Lenovo laptops allow users to tap into the extensive Copilot+ knowledge base, empowering them to explore endless creative possibilities. By leveraging generative AI and machine learning, Copilot+ assists in composing compelling text, crafting engaging visuals, and streamlining common productivity tasks. With the ability to work offline with the same fluidity as online, the Yoga Slim 7x sets new standards in AI PC innovation, promising a futuristic and streamlined user experience for end users.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x—The Smarter Way to Create

With the AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, creators can spend less time editing, rendering, and processing, and more time creating, no matter where on the road they are. The Hexagon NPU in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s Snapdragon X Elite processor provides creators with onboard access to features such as text-to-image, advanced photo and video editing functionalities, text creation and editing feedback as well as many more functions that free up time that is better spent ideating new creative endeavors. Additional smarter user experiences include advanced camera and call quality and functionality, lossless hi-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity, and enhanced security. While the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x can handle even complex tasks at speed, it is also extremely power efficient when processing loads dip, translating into up to multi-day battery life from the 70Wh battery so the ideas never have to stop flowing. The Lenovo AI Core also works with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task at hand. This means access to powerful AI-enabled features in a thin portable, device that is ready to go whenever and wherever creativity strikes.

Starting at just 2.82lbs (1.28kg) and as thin as 0.50” (12.9mm), the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is as portable as it is powerful. Creations made on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x are brought to life on the device’s vivid 14.5” 16:10 3K 90Hz 1000nits peak brightness PureSight OLED touch panel with both 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut support as well as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light support. The FHD MIPI IR Webcam means clearer visuals on video calls and features four Voice ID microphones for clearer conversations. Audio likewise sounds out with lifelike clarity thanks to Lenovo Premium Suite’s superior four-speaker sound system. The Premium Suite keyboard features 1.5mm key travel on each dish key. The addition of the new Yoga coating with longer lasting anti-oil properties improves typing feel and comfort, while the up to 135x80mm trackpad means more precision when on the go.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is also resource-efficient in its design and packaging, with no plastic in the packing material. The device comes in boxes made from FSC™-certified paper and other controlled material and uses dry-pressed paper pulp as cushioning, and the included system bag is made of rapidly-renewable bamboo fiber. Lenovo also offers a CO2 Offset Service that allows users to help offset the estimated CO2 emissions associated with their device across its average lifecycle by purchasing offset credits to support verified CDM, Gold Standard®, Climate Action Reserve, and United Nations climate action projects aimed to help reduce CO2 emitted in the atmosphere.

Lenovo’s AI Pop-Up at MOE: A Unique Customer Experience

As part of the AI pop-up at MOE, Lenovo will host a series of creator masterclasses led by #BeTheCreator influencers, including 3D and VFX artist Mostafa Eldiasty, known as 100.pixels; digital artist Kristel Bechara; and VFX and special effects artist Ludusfilms. These workshops will offer aspiring creators hands-on experience with Lenovo Yoga laptops, allowing attendees to explore AI-powered tools and craft their own works of art. Those interested in participating can register at mealenovoevents.com/blog/lenovo-calendar/moe-yoga-popup/.

Additionally, visitors can design their favorite summer holiday memory using Microsoft Copilot, print it out, and enter a competition to win a Lenovo YOGA 9i 2-in-1 by featuring their artwork and encouraging votes.

Mohammed Hilili, General Manager, Lenovo Gulf, said: “We are thrilled to bring the power of AI to our customers in the Middle East with the launch of the Lenovo Yoga lineup. The AI pop-up at Mall of the Emirates is an exciting opportunity for users to engage with our technology in an interactive and meaningful way, reflecting our commitment to innovation and creativity. We look forward to seeing how our devices will empower the next generation of creators.”

The Yoga series is designed to empower the next generation of creators with AI-driven tools that enhance creativity and productivity. The AI pop-up at MOE is not just a celebration of the Yoga lineup but also a demonstration of Lenovo’s vision of Empowering GenCreate. Visitors can immerse themselves in the future of personal computing and experience how AI can transform everyday tasks into extraordinary creative experiences.

Lenovo invites everyone to visit the AI pop-up at Mall of the Emirates, in partnership with Sharaf DG, from August 20 to 30, which will feature an immersive interactive digital installation, offering a unique customer experience where attendees can not only explore Lenovo’s latest AI innovations, but purchase the products with free Lenovo tech upgrades and accessories. Discover the new Yoga PC lineup and explore the endless possibilities that AI brings to personal computing.

UAE Availability and Pricing

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available in the UAE starting August 2024, with an expected starting price of AED 6,499. Customers who purchase a Lenovo YOGA laptop with Windows 11 can present proof of purchase at the Lenovo Pop-Up Store in Mall of the Emirates to receive a complimentary Lenovo wireless mouse and portable SSD. Alternatively, those who purchase a Lenovo Legion laptop with Windows 11 are eligible for a free gaming backpack and mouse. This exclusive offer is available only for purchases made between August 20th to 30th 2024.

