Delivered as part of Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™, enabling secure, governed AI deployment across hybrid environments

Independently validated results show 30% productivity gains and up to 120 hours saved per employee annually

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Lenovo is enabling enterprises to deploy production-ready, agentic AI solutions in as little as one week1, eliminating the long development cycles that typically delay AI from reaching production, while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and control.

This is not theoretical, independent analysis from Signal65 confirms these results in real-world deployments. Lenovo’s Knowledge Super Agent reduced time spent on knowledge-related tasks by 30%, saving up to 120 hours per employee annually. In multiple deployments, organizations reached production up to 24× faster than with custom-built approaches, demonstrating how faster, secure deployment translates directly into faster business outcomes. These results reflect faster deployment and more efficient AI utilization, where each interaction delivers measurable business value.

Delivered through the Lenovo AI Library as part of Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™, this approach allows organizations to move directly from pilot to operational impact using prebuilt, production-ready AI agents derived from hundreds of real-world deployments.

“AI creates value in production, not in pilots,” said Linda Yao, Vice President, Hybrid Cloud and AI Solutions, Lenovo. “The challenge for most organizations isn’t access to AI. It’s the time, cost, and complexity of getting it into production. By starting from proven, production-ready AI agents rather than building from scratch, enterprises can accelerate deployment, reduce complexity, and maximize the business value of every AI interaction while maintaining control across hybrid environments.”

“Across Europe and the Middle East, organizations are rapidly shifting from AI experimentation toward enterprise-wide deployment, but many are finding that scaling AI consistently across the business is the real challenge,” said Greg Smith, Executive Director and General Manager, Europe Services and Solutions Group, Lenovo. “The expanded AI Library helps address this by providing a more structured, repeatable approach to deployment – with solutions that are aligned to industry needs and built to operate within the region’s requirements for security, governance, and data sovereignty.”

Organizations are already applying this approach to drive measurable results across industries, demonstrating how AI moves from isolated pilots to repeatable, production-scale impact. Yili Group is improving supply chain visibility and accelerating customer insight generation, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making across its operations. Bikal is applying agentic AI in healthcare to reduce case assessment time by up to 98%.

These are not one-off implementations. Each use case is built on proven AI use cases within the Lenovo AI Library, enabling organizations to replicate outcomes across similar workflows, scale deployment across business units, and continuously improve performance over time. This shift, from bespoke builds to repeatable deployment, fundamentally changes how enterprises realize value from AI.

The Lenovo AI Library includes production-ready AI agents and use cases for core enterprise workflows across manufacturing, retail, and healthcare, including predictive maintenance, quality inspection, customer engagement, and operational optimization. Each is built from proven implementations, enabling repeatable deployment across similar environments rather than one-off projects.

What sets this approach apart is how value is sustained beyond initial deployment. Lenovo supports the full lifecycle of enterprise AI, from advisory and implementation through adoption and managed services, ensuring AI remains relevant, governed, and optimized at scale. Within Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™, platforms such as the Lenovo xIQ Agent Platform enable organizations to continuously improve performance, control costs, and maximize return on AI investments over time.

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™ provides the foundation for deploying and scaling AI across private and public environments, enabling organizations to run AI where it delivers the best performance, cost efficiency, and data control. Within this framework, the Lenovo AI Library accelerates time to results, improves the efficiency of AI operations, and increases the business value generated from each deployment.

As enterprises look to turn AI investment into competitive advantage, the Lenovo AI Library offers a practical path forward: one that starts with proven, industry-specific use cases, delivers measurable outcomes, and scales with the needs of the business.

To learn more, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/ai/hybrid-ai-advantage/