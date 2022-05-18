Dubai, UAE: Leminar Air Conditioning Company, one of the largest HVAC and Plumbing products distribution companies in the region, signed a distribution agreement with DAB Pumps, a leader in the movement and management of water. Headquartered in Italy, DAB offers technological solutions designed to ensure reliability and efficiency and to optimise energy consumption in residential and commercial building services as well as for agricultural and irrigation applications.

Armed with over four decades of industry experience, DAB produces technologically advanced, easy to install and efficient products that result in high energy savings in the domestic and residential application sectors spanning heating and air conditioning, water supply and pressurisation, irrigation and gardening, use of rain water, draining, collection and disposal of waste water, circulation and filtration of swimming pool water. The company also offers innovative solutions for commercial applications such as heating and air conditioning circulation systems, water supply and fire-fighting system pressurisation, and for the disposal of waste water.

The agreement fortifies Leminar’s standing in the plumbing and chilled water market segments through the addition of another distinguished partner to its diverse portfolio.

Commenting on the partnership, Michele Porro, Regional Sales Manager Middle East, DAB Pumps, said, “DAB Group’s partnership with Leminar Air Conditioning Company will enable us to offer highly efficient and reliable solutions to the Middle East market grounded in the most advanced technology. The agreement will mark our presence in the Middle East, enabling us to further expand our market reach through Leminar’s comprehensive network and extensive distribution channels.”

Kartik Raval, General Manager, Leminar Air Conditioning Company said, “Leminar’s alliance with the DAB Group will enhance the brand’s repertoire of offerings through the addition of complementary quality plumbing solutions. The agreement will enable Leminar to continue to offer the highest-calibre plumbing and water solutions to the GCC region while expanding DAB’s market reach through Leminar’s distribution channels. We hope this association will mark the beginnings of a long and fruitful relationship together.”

About DAB Group

For over 40 years, DAB has been a main player in the sector of technologies for the movement and management of our most precious resource, water. The brand offers technological solutions capable of ensuring reliability and efficiency and optimising energy consumption in residential building services, commercial building services, and for agricultural and irrigation applications. DAB puts people at the centre of every action, strategy and development plan. For this reason, innovation for DAB means continuously identifying simpler installation, use and maintenance solutions for its products.

About Leminar Air Conditioning Company

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the reputed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is one of the largest HVAC & Plumbing products distribution companies in the region, with offices in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. The company represents some of the leading brands in the industry such as Rheem, Soler & Palau, Weicco, Hattersley, Frese, Mueller, General Pumps, Tecnair LV, Armacell, Kimmco Isover, Emerson, Winters, Napco, Zurn, Wade, Nefit Industrial, AEG and more.

