The famed and only LEGO themed resort in the Middle East teamed up with Dubai Customs and Dubai Airport to welcome travellers with a magical holiday moment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In celebration of Eid Al Adha, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort partnered with Dubai Customs and Dubai Airport to surprise arriving families with a joyful and unexpected welcome at Terminal 3 on Sunday 8th June 2025.

As passengers arriving waited at the baggage carousel, children were amazed to see LEGOLAND gift bags arriving with their luggage — each bag labelled with a child's name. Greeted by beloved LEGOLAND Boy and Girl costume characters, the families received the gift bags containing LEGO® sets, plush toys, and complimentary tickets to either LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park or Water Park, valid to use until 3rd December 2025.

The activity was met with smiles, laughter, and heartfelt reactions as families arriving expressed their happiness at receiving such a warm and thoughtful welcome into the UAE during Eid. The initiative also reflects the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community, celebrating unity, generosity, and meaningful moments that bring people together.

“At LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, we believe in creating unforgettable moments for families — and this Eid, we wanted to bring a little extra magic right to Dubai airport. Seeing the surprise and delight on the children’s faces was truly heartwarming, and we’re grateful to our partners at Dubai Customs and Dubai Airport for helping us make this vision come to life.”

— Tim Harrison-Jones, General Manager, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort

Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, expressed his delight in taking part in this special initiative, which brought joy to children and their families arriving at Dubai Airport during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. He emphasized that “Dubai Customs is committed to enhancing the travel experience and contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s tourism capital.”

He noted that, “The initiative left a positive impression on travellers, who appreciated Dubai’s efficient procedures and the pleasant surprises that make their visits memorable and encourage them to return. He also highlighted that Dubai Customs continually works to ensure smooth and seamless passenger movement, particularly during peak times such as holidays and major events.”

About LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort for families with kids aged 2-12 includes LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park with over 40 LEGO® themed rides, shows and building experiences; LEGOLAND® Water Park with over 20 family-friendly LEGO® themed water slides and attractions; and the region’s only LEGO® themed hotel, LEGOLAND® Hotel with 250 LEGO themed rooms: 44 themed rooms, 191 fully themed rooms and 15 themed suites; two themed family restaurants and interactive activities featuring daily creative workshops, model builder, family pool and in-room treasure hunt. LEGOLAND® Dubai is the first of its kind in the region and was opened in 2016. The first LEGOLAND® Park opened in 1968 in Billund, Denmark, followed by nine more LEGOLAND® parks in 5 countries including United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Malaysia, Korea, UAE and Japan. LEGOLAND® Dubai is located on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai equidistant to Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.LEGOLAND.ae

Twitter: @LEGOLANDDUBAI

Instagram: @LEGOLANDDUBAI

Facebook: facebook.com/LEGOLANDDubai

YouTube: youtube.com/LEGOLANDDubai