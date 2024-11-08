As digital assets enter a new era of adoption, Ledger continues to be the world leader in digital asset security and ownership.

Dubai, UAE – Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, has launched a Global Tour to celebrate its 10th Anniversary and promote secure ownership in crypto and digital value across the globe, showcasing its international growth.

The Global Tour highlighted key cities like Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, São Paulo, Berlin, Istanbul, Lisbon, Bangalore, San Francisco, and Mexico City. Each experience featured presentations from Ledger's executive leadership, and hands-on product demos of the company’s new secure touchscreen devices—Ledger Flex and Ledger Stax—while holding dedicated sessions for developers, all focused on empowering people to own and secure their digital lives, including secure login with Ledger Security Key. Ledger’s Global Tour has brought together industry experts, media, developers, influencers, and crypto enthusiasts from different cultures, and around the world, under one unified concept.

Pascal Gauthier, CEO & Chairman at Ledger, says: “Ledger has been around for a decade now, with 7 million devices sold, and 20% of global digital value secured. Our Global Tour will showcase Ledger’s vision for the next 10 years: to enable anyone—and not just tech enthusiasts—to have secure ownership over their assets, data, identity, and lives, which is Ledger’s core mission."

Another key focus of Ledger’s Global Tour has been to raise the importance of Clear Signing, a critical feature that transforms complex transaction data into clear, human-readable information. As the industry moves beyond basic value transfers like holding and buying into more complex applications, legible signing methods are increasingly indispensable. Ledger has demonstrated across its dynamic global tour, that Clear Signing on the Ledger wallet ensures transactions are displayed in a format that users can understand and verify.

Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger, says: “We’re entering into a new phase of crypto adoption, where use cases are increasingly sophisticated, and transactions more complex. Throughout the Ledger’s Global Tour, our messages have been clear: people need secure touchscreens to Clear Sign all digital transactions, prove their online identities in a world where AI fakes proliferate, and have true sovereignty over their digital lives.”

Over the past few years, Ledger has built a rich ecosystem of products and services making digital ownership more secure and accessible. The company unveiled the world's first secure touchscreens: Ledger Stax, the world's first device with a curved E Ink® secure touchscreen, and Ledger Flex, the next-generation hardware wallet. Ledger also introduced the Ledger Security Key app, a safer alternative to traditional passwords built to enhance digital security, and Ledger Recover, a secure wallet recovery solution. The company also built one of the world’s largest and most trusted crypto libraries: the Ledger Academy.

About Ledger:

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 7M devices sold to consumers in 180 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets.With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger’s security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.