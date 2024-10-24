Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Lean Business Services (Lean) has successfully showcased its latest suite of healthcare innovations at the Global Health Exhibition (GHE), reinforcing its pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation. With a focus on AI-powered solutions, these innovations are designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and patient care, align with Vision 2030 and the Health Transformation Program, driving the Kingdom’s digitalization efforts forward .

As a leader in healthcare technology Lean is pioneering the development of integrated digital solutions that empower healthcare providers to deliver more accurate, efficient, and patient-centered care. These solutions, developed in close collaboration with key stakeholders, represent a major step toward transforming Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ecosystem.

Strategic Partnerships for a Unified Health System and Expanding Health Services in the Private Sector

At GHE 2024, Lean cemented its role as a key partner in the Kingdom's healthcare transformation by signing a number of strategic agreements. These include a landmark agreement with the Ministry of Health to develop a unified health file for primary healthcare centers, aimed at improving the quality of services and standardizing performance measures across the system.

Further strengthening its position in the private sector, Lean signed an MoU with Tuwaiq Medical to expand its Raqeem service. Raqeem is a comprehensive health information system (HIS), is designed to record patients' medical data and improve the experience for healthcare practitioners. It is fully compatible with the Unified Health Record (Nphies) and can be seamlessly integrated with external hospital systems, offering a robust solution for managing patient medical records and bringing advanced digital health solutions to a wider audience. Additionally, Lean entered a partnership with Enigma Genomics, which will leverage the power of AI and genomics to deliver personalized healthcare tailored to the needs of individual patients.

A joint cooperation agreement with BMS Company was also signed, aimed at accelerating and simplifying health service delivery through innovative solutions like health capsules, furthering digital transformation and marking another milestone in the Kingdom’s digital health transformation journey.

‘Our strategic partnerships reflect Lean’s commitment to redefining the future of healthcare through innovation and cutting-edge technology,” said Mohanned Al Rasheed, CEO of Lean Business Services. “By joining forces with the Ministry of Health and other private sector organizations, we are not only advancing healthcare accessibility but also pioneering transformative, sustainable solutions that will reshape the healthcare landscape in Saudi Arabia for generations to come.”

Transforming Clinical Coding with the Tarmeez Platform

Lean also unveiled the Tarmeez platform, a comprehensive solution covering the entire medical coding process. Tarmeez assists in obtaining medical notes, classifying hospitalization costs, and determining the cost of services. It also features an audit component, ensuring accuracy and accountability throughout the entire coding process. This platform is a game-changer for hospitals and healthcare providers, improving the management of medical records and financial reporting.

"Our solutions not only empower providers to deliver more efficient and patient-centered care, but they also align with Saudi Arabia’s healthcare vision, enabling us to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s health goals” further stated Mohanned Al Rasheed, CEO of Lean Business Services.

This announcement follows the development of the Kingdom's first-ever digital twin for personalized healthcare in collaboration with the Ministry of Health now available to all 30 million+ users of the Sehhaty application since Monday 21st October.

During GHE 2024, Lean’s experts actively participated in key discussions surrounding the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia, including panels on digital health transformation, public-private partnerships, and value-based care. With over 50 key projects in collaboration with the Ministry of Health—including platforms such as Sehatty, Seha, Anat, Nphies, Raqeem, and Yamamah—Lean continues[YAA10] to be a driving force behind the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation.

About Lean Business Services

Lean Business Services is a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, driving transformation across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East through innovative, AI-powered technologies. As a key player in Vision 2030, Lean delivers solutions that enhance healthcare efficiency, patient outcomes, and system-wide connectivity.

For more information, visit Lean’s official website or the Global Health Exhibition website.