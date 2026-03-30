Foodics supports restaurants in navigating the evolving F&B landscape with its AI-powered business intelligence tool, allowing restaurateurs to achieve streamlined operations.

AI has been steadily transforming the F&B industry across production, distribution, food safety, supply chain and restaurant operations. Now as more restaurants are increasingly adopting AI-powered systems, these tools are becoming an active element in streamlining day-to-day operations, bringing a transformative shift within the industry. Supporting this shift is Foodics, a leading cloud-based restaurant operations and payment tech company in the MENA region through its AI-powered business intelligence solution, Foodics BI.

Numerous opportunities and challenges have been brought by AI across different sectors, particularly in the F&B and hospitality industry. Today, restaurateurs can leverage AI in various ways whether it’s improving overall operational efficiency, assisting customer-related services in front office, streamlining back-end operations, tackling food waste, forecasting demands and trends, enhancing guest journeys through personalized experiences, optimizing menus, improving marketing efforts, performance tracking and more.

By using AI, restaurant owners can operate their business with a data-driven approach. One of the significant advantages of AI-powered tools tailored for restaurants is its ability to analyze large volumes of real-time data, allowing restaurateurs to make sense of the information and transform it into insights that will help them make the right decisions. In an industry shaped by constantly evolving customer behaviour, rising operational costs, increased demand for efficiency, these tools are becoming more essential for restaurants looking to thrive and stay profitable.

At the forefront of this shift in the industry is Foodics. The Saudi-born restaurant operations and payment tech company is helping restaurateurs stay ahead in the industry by supporting them in navigating this evolving landscape through Foodics BI - their advanced AI-powered business intelligence tool that provides restaurants with real-time, data-driven insights for seamless restaurant operations and smarter decision making.

Over the past year, Foodics BI has been a gamechanger for restaurants in the region, enabling them to harness the power of their own business data to make smarter, faster and more strategic decisions that will drive operational efficiency, enhance guest experiences, increase profitability and unlock new revenue opportunities for growth.

Some of Foodics BI’s key features include revealing in-depth and real-time operational insights including sales performances and customers’ buying behaviour, AI-powered forecasting for smarter inventory planning to reduce food wastage, automated reporting and historical data analysis to identify seasonal changes and trends, all using predictive analytics. Additionally, Foodics BI enables seamless remote management, allowing operators to conveniently access and monitor restaurant data anytime and from any location.

By transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights, Foodics BI is empowering restaurants to operate efficiently, adapt to market changes and customer demands, and scale sustainably in a competitive industry.

Beyond restaurants, AI-powered systems are also transforming the wider F&B industry, such as supporting quality control and safety in food processing facilities by detecting defective and contaminated products, monitoring food production processes and ensuring product consistency, optimizing distribution routes throughout supply chains to reduce food spoilage, identifying functional ingredients, improving shelf-life predictions and more.

AI-powered tools are undeniably reshaping the food and beverage industry by offering solutions that help businesses streamline their operations efficiently, bring accuracy and innovation. As AI technologies evolve, their integration will continue to redefine and shape the F&B landscape.

To discover more about Foodics, please visit https://www.foodics.com/.