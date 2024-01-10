To meet exponentially rising demand for world-class patient care, hospital groups in the UAE and wider Gulf region now need to recruit more international health workers than ever before.

To support this need, Medacs Healthcare, one of the world’s largest clinical staffing groups, is investing locally, with a new team and office in Dubai.

With a local team, Medacs will be able to provide a better and more personally tailored service for their clients, directly visiting the hospitals and clinics they recruit for, and supporting them to attract and onboard more top international talent.

Medical Tourism Driving Higher Demand

One key factor driving the need for larger health workforces in the Middle East is medical tourism. More patients than ever are choosing to come to the Emirates for world-leading treatment and the medical tourism sector is expected to see incredibly fast growth in the next few years.

Yet international healthcare workers are in short supply, with a global shortage of over 18 million predicted by 2030. In this context, Medacs’ healthcare recruitment expertise will be critical to supporting hospital groups in the Emirates and wider region to attract and retain the additional talent they need.

Rebecca Watson, Global CEO of Medacs Global Group said:

“Demand for world-class medical services in the Emirates is continuing to rise at a phenomenal rate and hospitals here need to recruit the very best global healthcare talent to compete. Establishing a local team means we can provide the direct in-person support our clients, and their newest recruits need to deliver truly world-leading patient experiences”.

As a global healthcare staffing company, Medacs has 18 worldwide offices and a huge network of international healthcare professionals. Every year they recruit over 8,000 new international staff for healthcare providers in the UAE and Middle East region as well as the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Al Salam Tower in Media City, next to the distinctive Kazim Towers, Medacs’ new local Middle East team will be able to relocate workers faster and provide more support once they arrive, helping them to settle into their new roles and providing the same gold standard of post-placement candidate care that the NHS currently offers to international recruits in the UK.

With an Arabic-speaking team, Medacs will also be able to meet directly with medical licensing bodies to speed up the relocation process, which can take many months, often causing frustrating delays for candidates and employers.

In the last five years, Medacs Healthcare’s operations in the Middle East have tripled in size. Much of this growth has come from recruiting in volume for major private healthcare groups by hosting bespoke ‘in-person’ interviewing events in the UK, Ireland and other key source regions.

The Medacs team will be at Arab Health Global Medical Expo at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29 Jan-1 Feb 2024. Find them in the ABHI UK Healthcare Pavilion Hall 2. E30

