UAE: GJ Properties, Ajman’s leading private property developer, has announced AED 4 billion in investments for upcoming projects scheduled across 2025 and 2026. The company’s robust performance is evident in its recent achievements, with 800 units sold in the last month alone. Looking ahead, GJ Properties plans to launch around 10 new projects in 2025, collectively offering approximately 4,500 units that cater to diverse lifestyle needs across the UAE.

GJ Properties, rooted in the cultural fabric of Ajman, stands as a testament to family-business success in its second generation of leadership. The company’s growth remains deeply intertwined with the community’s progress, driven by a foundation of humility, vision, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

“The UAE’s real estate market continues to present incredible opportunities, and we are proud to contribute to this dynamic sector while honoring our family’s legacy," said Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties. "Our upcoming projects in Ajman and Dubai, reflect our commitment to providing world-class living spaces that resonate with our values of integrity, innovation, and excellence.”

Among its most anticipated developments is the Biltmore Residences Sufouh in Dubai – a sophisticated residential enclave designed to elevate modern living. Slated for completion in Q4 2025, the project is already 65% sold, and over 61% of the construction is now complete. “The response to Biltmore Residences Sufouh has exceeded our expectations," Jaber added. "This development encapsulates our vision for the future: elegant, sustainable, and community-centric living.” Some of the most coveted penthouses and their signature Atmosphere Collection is now available for those looking for the best in class offering from this branded residence.

With this strategic expansion, GJ Properties continues its mission to shape the UAE’s real estate landscape while staying true to its cultural roots and family-driven ethos with more projects upcoming in Ajman. Ajman offers a compelling investment opportunity with its strategic location, affordable property prices, and investor-friendly regulations. The emirate has seen consistent growth in infrastructure and development, making it an attractive alternative to larger markets like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With high rental yields, a growing population, and ongoing urban development, Ajman stands out as a promising destination for real estate investors seeking long-term returns in the UAE.

