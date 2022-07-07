Le Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF) announced that Dr. Tarek Hajjiri has been appointed as the new Senior representative for the UAE. The appointment of Dr. Hajjiri has been officilized by the Board of Directors of the GPF.

Dr. Tarek Hajjiri has over 25 years of international legal experience (Middle East, GCC, United States and Canada). He has been holding senior government positions, including his current position as the Senior Vice President - Legal Affairs, at the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA) since 2016, and Commissioner of Intellectual Property since 2020 being appointed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the DIFC.

Prior to this role, Dr. Tarek Hajjiri held the position of Director of Legal Policy and Chairman of Corporate Social Responsibility at Dubai Economic Council (DEC), Government of Dubai.

Dr. Tarek Hajjiri earned his Master’s degree in Intellectual Property Law and his PhD in Commercial Law – Family Owned Businesses.

"Dr. Hajjiri has an outstanding and extensive understanding of the UAE market and will be a great asset for the GPF to establish in the country and support our ambition to make the UAE a hub in the region for la Francophonie " said Jean Lou Blachier, President of the GPF.

The role of Dr. Hajjiri will be to build, on behalf of the GPF, partnerships with UAE public and private entities and strengthen the role of the Francophonie in the UAE.

About Le Groupement du Patronat Francophone

Le Groupement du Patronat Francophone is a French association meant to promote business initiatives between Francophone and Francophile countries.

The GPF is the largest group of employers of La Francophonie, active in 88 countries. The main missions are to develop business relations between French speaking countries, by fostering entrepreneurship initiatives, supporting investments, and encouraging international trades.

The GPF has also opened its doors to companies from Francophile countries, including all public and private entities that have an interest in doing business with French speaking countries.

Members of the GPF are public entities like chambers of commerce, government entities like ministers of economies, and private entities such as SMEs and large corporations.

The Honorary Chairwoman of the GPF is Edith Cresson, former Prime Minister of France.

French is today the fifth most widely spoken language on the planet and the second for business, representing 300 million people. French is also the second business language of the European Area and the third global business language in the world.

More about the Groupement du Patronat Francophone: http://www.gpf-int.org/

Contact:

Inès LOUGHRAIEB

Special advisor for the President

iloughraieb@gpf-int.org