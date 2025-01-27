Dubai, United Arab Emirates: London Business School (LBS) is excited to announce that it will now offer its prestigious, international Executive MBA (EMBA) in person or through blended learning, from London or Dubai.

Both options reduce the number of days executives need to spend out of the office and provide an opportunity to complete the programme in 17 months.

The in-person format starts in September, with 80% in-person classes and 20% self-paced learning.

The blended format starts in January, with 40% in-person classes, 40% live online sessions, and 20% self-paced learning.

Graham Hastie, Associate Dean, Degree Education, LBS says:

“Business executives lead demanding and busy lives. Time committed out of the office, or away from family and friends, is a major investment for these executives. Offering our world-class Executive MBA in two different locations and two different formats, means our executive students can choose not just where they study, but how they study – in the way that best meets their needs and helps them to balance work and life.”

Overseen by LBS’ world-renowned faculty, the new EMBA combines innovative learning with intuitive design:

Contemporary curriculum focussed on current business challenges

Integrative learning to address complex issues from multiple perspectives

Customised study through a wide range of electives taken with other LBS students, allowing executives to tailor the programme to their needs – to broaden their knowledge or deep dive into an area of interest, whilst also building networks beyond the EMBA class

Personalised leadership development journey with tailored executive coaching, practical skills training, career activity and networking.

Ben Hardy, Academic Director, Leadership Programmes and Clinical Professor of Organisational Behaviour, LBS, says:

“Our EMBA helps executive students approach business problems from diverse viewpoints and apply core concepts in real world situations.

“This exciting curriculum will explore the way different parts of a business work together, teaching executives to identify and tackle the trade-offs and obstacles they will encounter. This will help them develop their skills to build resilient, sustainable organisations, and to adapt to an evolving business landscape, emerging as confident and authentic leaders.”

All students will complete their Executive MBA by 22 months but have the option to complete as early as 17 months, dependent on electives chosen.

Applications open on 27 January 2025.

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research.

As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world.

As well as its main campus in London, London Business School has a campus in Dubai, and a presence in three additional international cities – New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today’s business challenges and connects them with many of the world’s leading thinkers.

The School has more than 53,000 alumni working in more than 157 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities.

London Business School’s 259 faculty members come from over 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.

www.london.edu

