Sydney, Australia, Dubai, Riyadh: The global real estate industry is a substantial and influential sector within the global economy. Real estate is one of the major industries worldwide and is currently at the forefront of investor and institutional interest. With the advent of technology and digital transformation disrupting numerous sectors, the time has come for us to make a groundbreaking move. According to data from Statista, the global real estate market will be valued at approximately UD$4998.60 trillion in 2023.

"We are proud to announce the launch of our revolutionary global real estate marketplace, which aims to provide all real estate developers, investors, buyers, sellers, agents, and brokers worldwide with an unparalleled platform. We have developed the Amazon equivalent of real estate " declared Mr. Mohammed E. Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Ventures, and President of titel MENA region.

“After more than two years of hard work, we are proud to unveil titel ™ a platform that encapsulates more than two decades of our experience and expertise in the real estate industry, we have developed a platform to facilitate the business of all real estate related businesses. " stated Mr. Chris Nimos CEO of titel. He further added, "Our mission is to streamline and enhance the business operations of all real estate-related operations."`

Imagine being able to embark on a virtual tour of the property you intend to purchase, accompanied by our virtual sales assistant who will provide detailed explanations of all the features of your future home," shared Mr. Paul Ruzeu.

Recognizing the pivotal role of data in the real estate ecosystem for developers, banks, investors, and regulators, we have integrated Artificial Intelligence and WEB3 into our platform," explained Mr. Al Fardan. "This empowers our investors and customers with accurate data analytics and predictions, enabling them to make well-informed decisions at the right time. In fact, we have taken a significant step towards revolutionizing the industry by automating real estate title deed issuance and utilizing NFTs as digital title deeds."

Our platform stands as the first AI-driven real estate solution that offers seamless integration, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial real estate markets," emphasized Mr. Al Fardan. ""Families can now select an apartment of house and land packages and explore real-time options for the best-fit home plans, thanks to our fully integrated platform. With the click of a button, users can place online deposits securely, engage in live conversations with architects and builders, and experience the convenience of electronic movement of contracts and payments in a safe and secure environment."

"With innovative features and state-of-the-art technology, titel ™ aims to redefine the real estate landscape and provide an unparalleled experience to all stakeholders."

With titel ™, users will have the unprecedented ability to sell and purchase real estate in any country across the globe. The platform's global reach and extensive network of property listings provide individuals and businesses with a truly borderless real estate marketplace, expanding opportunities and unlocking new possibilities in the global real estate landscape.

By leveraging titel 's groundbreaking technology and comprehensive features, users can navigate international real estate markets with confidence, accessing a diverse range of properties and investment opportunities worldwide. The platform's seamless transaction process ensures a smooth and secure experience for buyers and sellers, regardless of their location.

titel ™ empowers individuals, developers, and real estate companies to participate in global real estate transactions like never before. Whether it's residential properties, commercial spaces, or industrial facilities, titel ™ facilitates cross-border transactions with ease, offering a one-of-a-kind platform that transcends geographical boundaries.

