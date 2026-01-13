DUBAI - The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has officially launched the "Federal Government Real Estate Assets Platform", a centralised digital platform designed to document and update data on federal real estate assets in line with the highest standards of transparency and efficiency.

The launch event was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry, along with representatives from federal entities, government officials, and experts in asset management and digital technologies.

The event featured a panel discussion on the role of AI in government asset management, as well as an interactive presentation offering a live demonstration of the platform’s features and technical capabilities.

The platform was launched in compliance with Article 18 of Federal Decree-Law No. (35) of 2023, concerning the Union-Owned Properties, which mandates the Ministry of Finance to establish an electronic registry for federal real estate assets.

AlKhoori stressed that the launch of this platform is part of the ministry's commitment to ensuring the full digital transformation of government resource and asset management. It aligns with the leadership’s vision of promoting excellence across all sectors by enhancing operational efficiency and rationalising expenditure through process automation and streamlined procedures.

AlKhoori added that the platform will bring about a paradigm shift in organising, governing, and managing real estate assets at the federal level. It will reinforce governance and transparency by delivering accurate, up-to-date, and reliable data to inform policymaking and strategic decisions concerning federal real estate assets.

Al Amiri, in turn, said, “The platform responds to a genuine need to unify federal real estate asset data, enhance its quality, and link it to relevant financial and operational procedures, ensuring accuracy, faster access to information, and improved efficiency in planning and expenditure across federal entities.

“Within the Government Financial Management Sector, we ensured the platform is practical and easy to use, enabling federal entities to register and update their real estate asset data under unified classifications, manage leasable spaces, and process requests through automated procedures that reduce time and effort while strengthening transparency and governance.”

The platform provides a strategic tool that enables federal entities to efficiently register, monitor, and manage their real estate assets through a structured and methodical approach.

It has been designed with an intuitive workflow that simplifies classification and review processes while providing a comprehensive suite of digital services that enhance the efficiency of federal real estate operations.

Its launch represents a significant step forward in building an integrated federal asset management system, reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in public financial management and supporting its vision for a more sustainable and innovative government sector.