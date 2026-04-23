83% of customers were first-time Aldar buyers with key demand drivers including connectivity and proximity to Yas Island’s world-class attractions

Strong interest from buyers at international sales roadshows in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai

Expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 54% of total sales, with top buyer nationalities including Jordan, China, Taiwan and the UK

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today it has sold 80% of the homes released at Yas Park Place, its new mid-rise residential community at the heart of Yas Island, generating more than AED 800 million in sales.

The sales performance was supported by a series of customer events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 54% of total sales, with notable demand from buyers from Jordan, China, Taiwan, and the UK. 46% of sales were completed by UAE nationals, highlighting continued confidence in the Aldar brand amongst local investors.

In addition, 83% of customers were first-time Aldar home buyers, underscoring the development’s broad market appeal and Aldar’s expanding customer base. Demand was also driven by younger buyers, with 66% of customers under the age of 45, reflecting the continued appeal of Yas Island among a diverse range of buyers and investors.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said: “We are highly encouraged by the strong market response to Yas Park Place, with sustained demand from both domestic and international investors reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a compelling, long-term investment destination with robust underlying fundamentals. The project’s sales performance also reflects the depth and resilience of our UAE customer base, alongside the continued expansion of our international sales platform.”

Aldar released four buildings in the first phase, with the remaining two buildings to be released in the second phase, building on the strong momentum generated during launch. Overlooking Yas Central Park, Yas Park Place comprises six mid-rise buildings offering a collection of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, as well as two-bedroom duplexes, within a walkable, garden-led community in the heart of Yas Island.

The success of Yas Park Place reinforces Yas Island’s position as one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable residential and investment destinations, supported by a world-class ecosystem of leisure, entertainment, retail, hospitality, and education. It also reflects the broader strength of the emirate’s real estate market and sustained appetite for communities that offer both lifestyle appeal and long-term investment value.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.