Established in 2014, Spider Business Center has successfully rented out five floors on Conrad Business Tower and almost 150 offices. Due to the rise in demand and consumer interest, Spider Business Center has responded by introducing its newest addition ‘The Smart Workspace’. Catering to digital nomads, tech enthusiasts and contemporary entrepreneurs, this new office space beautifully merges the concepts of art, café, technology, business, and workplace. From artistic communal spaces, games and entertainments area to clever digital integrations, this newest workplace is must-see.

The Smart Workspace incorporates smart digital solutions to the basic serviced and furnished office setup. From paperless check-in to voice-controlled systems, it is the way forward for any modern entrepreneur. This innovative workplace is enabling faster connectivity, meaningful interactions and boundless creativity through fast internet services, automated robotic parking facilities, voice-controlled systems, smart interactive boards, and meeting rooms. Entrepreneurs can setup their businesses, register trade licenses, obtain resident visas as well as rent fully serviced office at this location. It is a holistic solution for businesses starting from scratch or expanding their existing platform.

Plug and play office solutions allow businesses and freelancers to reduce overheads by providing them with basic business services such as concierge services, dedicated telephone line, utilities, internet, meeting rooms etc. This allows companies to reduce overheads and increase productivity. Spider Business Center is taking it a step further and transforming the traditional plug and play office solution by introducing smart solutions to bring comfort and convenience to businesses. As companies move towards a hybrid work environment and as digitalization becomes omnipresent, it only makes sense to work from an office that is smart and technologically advanced. Particularly in Dubai, renting a smart workspace can make sure that you are ahead of the curve and utilizing the latest technology. Companies can improve efficiency, provide autonomy as well as enhance collaboration by working from a fully serviced smart office. The Smart Workspace by Spider Business Center also boasts co-working spaces and in-house café with artful interiors and delicious lunch packs for its members.

It is an ideal space for businesses that are looking to reduce operational expenses, make impactful decisions and work from a place that is innovative and prestigious. The Smart Workspace by Spider Business Center is located on the 9th floor of Conrad Business Tower, opposite Dubai World Trade Center and on Dubai’s buzzing business district – Sheikh Zayed Road.

