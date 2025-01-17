Dominic Development and Investment Company has announced the launch of the integrated “The E-Gate” electronic platform for ship supplies, which will first be implemented in Egypt, followed by the UAE and Greece. The platform aims to provide comprehensive ship supply services for vessels transiting the Suez Canal and Egyptian ports, in a move that enhances the infrastructure of the maritime transport sector.

In a statement, Moustafa Gabr , Managing Director of Dominic Development and Investment, said: “The ‘The E-Gate’ platform represents a real breakthrough in the maritime supply sector, offering operators and shipping lines integrated services in an easy and secure electronic format. We are working within the framework of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s vision to develop maritime services and strengthen Egypt’s position as a global logistics hub.”

The platform, based in the Dubai Free Zone, represents an important step toward utilizing modern technology to provide innovative solutions in the maritime supply sector. Through partnerships with international experts and accredited companies, it ensures the delivery of high-quality, professional services. This contributes to accelerating global trade and strengthens the position of Egyptian ports on the international maritime map.