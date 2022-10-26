New cluster amplifies a quintessential Mediterranean lifestyle

Water-inspired master development makes vacation a part of everyday life

New space will offer a range of unique amenities including a special ladies hub for pampering and relaxation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties is pleased to announce the launch of the Marbella residential cluster in its DAMAC Lagoons master development. The latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community comes after the successful launch of six clusters: Portofino, Venice, Malta, Nice, Santorini, and Costa Brava.

Nestled around extravagantly large pristine water lagoons, white sandy beaches and equipped with an unparalleled diverse range of amenities, each cluster is uniquely designed to evoke the spirit of the destination it represents.

Away from the bustle of the city, Marbella promises a holiday escape without ever having to travel, thanks to the enchanting designs of its luxury townhouses that channel an unparalleled Mediterranean vibe.

Commenting on the launch, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC, said, "Marbella blends an aura of luxury and comfort to a new height of urban contemporary living that amplifies and incorporates the quintessential Mediterranean holiday lifestyle filled with fun, entertainment, Zen and extravagance into the daily lives of our residents".

Marbella, the pearl of the Spanish coast and the joy of Andalucía is known for its flamenco, fascinating history and flavours. This cluster recreates the magic of southern Spain. Its design follows cues from the jet set life that takes place in Puerto Banús allowing residents to indulge in its picturesque small streets, white houses, abundant flowers, fountains, stores, and terraces.

The central square 'Plaza de los Naranjos’ furthers the Mediterranean magic with fragrant orange trees, a town hall, and a selection of restaurants.

Offering high-end to midrange 4 and 5 bedrooms, Marbella embeds townhouses with rustic mellow vibes, hues of summer linen, woven coir, wood, and Olive trees — a true mix of old town architecture of Marbella and contemporary southern Spanish towns.

Women will have a place to call their own at the Ladies Hub – Costa Del Sol. From the fully-equipped gym and spa, to the beauty salon and meditation lounge, clients can be fully pampered before relaxing by the nearby beach. A special olive tree garden perfect for a wedding photoshoot fuels the spirit of happiness and romance across the entire cluster.

DAMAC Lagoons spans 45 million sq. ft and will have four entrance gates, with the main one situated on Hessa Street. Residences are conveniently located near a wide range of amenities. DAMAC Lagoons is highly popular with families, as it offers unique learning-based amenities, such as a sensory plaza, a discovery maze, a camping island, an AR nature island, a VR Park, a Building Blocks Pavilion and more.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 42,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on social responsibility. In June, DAMAC Group signed an MoU with Knowledge Fund to support the Dubai Schools project by providing scholarship funding worth AED 20 million for Emirati students’ tuition fees starting in the 2022-2023 academic year. The agreement aims to help achieve the objectives of Dubai Schools, which include providing a state-of-the-art educational experience for a new generation of students to keep pace with the ever-evolving requirements of the future job market. Additionally, the Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation was part of the ‘Fresh Slate’ initiative in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters aimed at aiding detainees in Dubai’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions who have been charged with petty offences.

HSDF has also pledged Dh5 million for the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the start of Ramadan 2022, aimed at providing meals to underprivileged communities in 50 countries across the world.

DAMAC also supported the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to train one million Arab coders in creating an empowered society through learning and skills development, an initiative that successfully wrapped up in May 2022.

