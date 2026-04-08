Beirut, Lebanon – Amid ongoing conflicts and widespread displacement, the LAU Mobile Clinic stands firmly alongside the Lebanese community, providing essential healthcare services to families seeking refuge across Beirut. Through its “Emergency Relief for Lebanon (II)” initiative, the clinic reaffirms its commitment to healing with compassion, delivering care with dignity at a time of urgent need.

The LAU Mobile Clinic Emergency Relief Missions first started during the 2024 war, in response to the urgent needs of displaced families seeking refuge in shelters and schools. Through these missions, multidisciplinary medical teams provided essential healthcare services directly on the ground, supporting vulnerable communities during a time of crisis. Today, the LAU Mobile Clinic continues to build on this commitment, sustaining and expanding its relief efforts to ensure ongoing access to care for those still affected.

The first mission of this current phase took place on March 12, 2026, at Al Nejmeh Club in Beirut, where medical teams conducted 65 consultations, providing immediate care within the shelter environment. Since then, outreach has expanded to multiple locations, including Al Iman School, Omar Farroukh School, Al Imada School, Jamil Rawas School, and Public School First and Third.

To date, a total of 1,051 medical consultations have been delivered supporitng 700 families, reflecting both the scale of need and the clinic’s continued presence and unwavering support on the ground.

In collaboration with the Beirut Association for Social Development – Health Sector, a trusted partner in previous relief efforts, the LAU Mobile Clinic responds to evolving humanitarian needs with agility and coordination. Together, they ensure that healthcare remains accessible, responsive, and grounded in respect for every individual.

Each mission is carried out by a team of physicians, residents, pharmacists, nurses, and healthcare professionals delivering a wide range of services, from general consultations and pediatric and gynecological care to chronic disease management, psychological support, and nutritional counseling. The teams also ensure the distribution of medications and the administration of essential vaccinations, helping safeguard the health of vulnerable populations. Beyond treatment, these teams provide reassurance, empathy, and a human connection that reflects LAU’s commitment to healing with compassion.

As additional missions are scheduled throughout the month in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, the LAU Mobile Clinic remains focused on alleviating hardship through action and supporting the community.

In moments of uncertainty, these efforts are a reminder that compassion endures and that, together, we stand strong.

About the LAU Mobile Clinic

The LAU Mobile Clinic is a healthcare initiative by the LAU Medical Centers dedicated to reaching remote and underserved communities with limited access to medical services. While its core mission has always been to bring care closer to those in need, the clinic was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it adapted its operations to support national response efforts through PCR testing, vaccinations and other related services. It has since evolved into a nationwide program delivering accessible, high-quality care to vulnerable populations across Lebanon.

Building on this mission, the LAU Mobile Clinic is staffed by multidisciplinary teams of physicians, residents, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals who provide a comprehensive range of services, including medical consultations, testing, screenings, vaccinations, and the distribution of medications. Through its outreach missions, the initiative reflects LAU Medical Centers’ ongoing commitment to equitable healthcare, community support, and compassionate care.