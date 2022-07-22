LAU Medical Center – Rizk Hospital in partnership with Saint George University of Beirut, organized a press conference delivered by Lebanon’s foremost sportsman and explorer Maxime Chaya, on Thursday, July 21st, in the auditorium of LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital.

The press conference was yet another platform for Mr. Chaya to share with the audience the wisdom gained from his experiences worldwide and his recent participation in two World Championships. The conference included unique stories comprising success, failure, pain, dismay, resilience, and elation, all yielding inspiring lessons.

Dr. Michel Mawad President of Lebanese American University and Dr. Tarek Mitri President of Saint George University of Beirut and the presidents of the medical centers expressed their gratitude and pride in being part of Maxime’s inspiring journey. Despite the competitive environment of healthcare delivery, the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the service of the community and to the best interest of all patients.

Besides LAUMCRH and Saint George Hospital, Chaya had other supporters for his 2022 World Championship bids: Abbott Nutrition, Credit Financier Invest, Earth Goods, Midis Group, Nescafé, PODiAM and Royal Canin. Some of these sponsored Lebanon for both World Championships, much to Maxime’s joy and gratitude.

Maxime Chaya, the first Lebanese to climb Mount Everest in 2006 and the only person ever to achieve the Seven Summits, the Three Poles, rowing an ocean and cycling a desert, recently participated with his dog “Pepper” in the 2022 World Bikejoring Championships organized by the ICF (International Canicross Federation) in Plédran, Brittany on April 30 and May 1st. Bikejoring is a team sport involving a human riding a mountain bike with his dog running, attached to the bike. Despite it being their very first participation, Maxime and Pepper won the silver medal for Lebanon and are now vice-World Champions.

A few weeks later, Chaya, alone this time, took the start of the 2022 UCI World Masters MTB Marathon Championships which were held on the 25th of June in the Dolomites, Italy. Despite an open fracture and surgery 48 hours prior the race with the doctor’s recommendation not to participate, the commissaire of the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) exceptionally allowed Maxime to race, praising his courage and determination.