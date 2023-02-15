Abu Dhabi – LanzaTech NZ, Inc. ("LanzaTech"), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation ("CCT") company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (“Tadweer”), the leading entity responsible for the development of waste management services in Abu Dhabi and a main key player that supports the adoption of the Emirate’s circular economy, today announced a collaboration to explore business opportunities to develop a large-scale conversion plant for transforming solid municipal waste into sustainable alternative fuel.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer, said: "This is another great partnership we are exploring in 2023 – the UAE's Year of Sustainability. It exemplifies our commitment to partnering with leading waste management entities and driving sustainability across our organization. We believe that waste is a resource to be harnessed, and with LanzaTech's support, we aim to make this a reality".

"The project represents a tremendous opportunity to protect the planet by turning waste carbon into sustainable aviation fuel, keeping fossil fuels in the ground," said Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech. "The carbon found in municipal solid waste, which is piling up in landfills or being incinerated globally, can play a critical role in eliminating the virgin fossil resources used to make fuels and chemicals. It is a testament to the UAE's leadership and strong sustainability agenda that our technology has found a home here. This collaboration further advances the US and UAE's Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) and provides a foundation for deepening cooperation on circular economy and low-carbon fuels."

