Landmark Arabia, part of Landmark Group, ranked 6th in KSA, reflecting the strength of its people-first culture across one of the Group’s most important markets.

The recognition builds on Landmark Group’s continued Great Place to Work® certification journey, which the Group has maintained since 2017.

Dubai, UAE – Landmark Group, one of the region’s leading omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, has announced that two of its key regional entities have been recognised by Great Place to Work® Middle East in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In the UAE, Landmark Retail ranked 8th in the Best Workplaces in UAE™ 2026 list under the Large Organizations category, placing it among the country’s top 10 workplaces and making it the highest-ranked retail organisation featured in this year’s list. The achievement marks an important milestone for Landmark Retail, following its first collective participation in the Great Place to Work® survey in May 2025 as one unified business entity.

In Saudi Arabia, Landmark Arabia, part of Landmark Group, ranked 6th in the Best Workplaces in KSA™ 2026 list under the Large Organizations category, further strengthening the Group’s standing as an employer of choice in one of its most significant and fastest-growing markets.

The dual recognition reflects Landmark Group’s continued focus on building high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures across its regional operations. It also highlights the Group’s sustained investment in employee engagement, leadership development, inclusion, internal mobility, and long-term career growth across its diverse retail ecosystem.

The Best Workplaces in UAE™ 2026 list recognised 100 organisations across Large, Medium, and Small categories, with Landmark Retail ranked among the top 10 Large Organizations in the country. In Saudi Arabia, Landmark Group ranked 6th in the Large category of the Best Workplaces in KSA™ 2026 list, which recognised organisations for their commitment to building high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures across the Kingdom.

Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Group, said: “This recognition is a proud moment for Landmark Group, and above all, for our people. It is a testament to the commitment of our leaders, and the dedication of our teams who bring our culture to life every day. I would like to thank every colleague across the Group whose passion, ownership, and belief in what we do continue to shape our success. As a Group, we remain committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow.”

Kabir Lumba, CEO, Landmark Retail, said: “Landmark Retail’s recognition among the UAE’s top 10 best workplaces is an important milestone for us. This achievement speaks to the culture our teams continue to build together across our brands, stores, offices, digital platforms, and support functions. Every day, our colleagues bring passion, care, and commitment to the way they serve customers, support one another, and drive our business forward. We are proud of this recognition, and even more proud of the people who made it possible.”

Vedapuri Thachampattu, Chief Country Head, Landmark Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia remains one of Landmark Group’s most important markets, and this recognition is a proud achievement for our teams across the Kingdom. It reflects their commitment, passion, and the strong culture we continue to build at Landmark Arabia. As the Kingdom advances its transformation journey, we remain focused on developing Saudi talent, creating meaningful career pathways, and empowering our people to grow as future leaders in the retail sector.”

Landmark Group achieved advanced regional rankings, placing 11th overall in the Middle East, and securing 7th place in the GCC for women, underscoring its leadership in fostering inclusive workplace environments and championing diversity and the empowerment of female talent across the region.

The recognitions build on Landmark Group’s long-standing investment in people and workplace culture. With a workforce of more than 53,500 employees, the Group has continued to be recognised as a Great Place to Work® since 2017, reflecting its sustained commitment to employee engagement, development, and workplace excellence.

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain and headquartered in the UAE since 1990, Landmark Group has evolved into one of the region’s largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with a presence in more than 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown brands across over 2,500 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet, in addition to multiple ecommerce platforms, generating over US$7bn in annual revenue.

Landmark Group’s sustained growth is driven by its diverse retail portfolio of homegrown brands, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries, and electronics. This includes Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar, and Easybuy.

Beyond retail, the Group has also diversified into leisure, fitness, and hospitality with leading concepts such as Fitness First, Citymax Hotels, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran, and Carluccio’s.

The Group’s operational excellence is supported by unparalleled logistics capabilities, most notably Omega Logistics, the MENA region's largest privately owned distribution hub, and Logistiq, its state-of-the-art third-party logistics provider.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value, quality, and achieving customer satisfaction throughout all touchpoints. With a workforce of over 53,500 employees, the Group continues to be recognised as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW), a certification it has maintained since 2017.

For more information, visit Landmark Group’s website or follow it on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Landmark Arabia

Landmark Arabia is one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading and largest retail and lifestyle organisations, with over 30 years of continuous presence and growth in the market. As a Saudi division of Landmark Group, which brings more than 50 years of legacy and excellence across the Middle East and beyond, Landmark Arabia plays a pivotal role in shaping the retail landscape in the Kingdom.

Landmark Arabia operates a broad portfolio of trusted homegrown brands across fashion, home, beauty, and lifestyle categories. These include Centrepoint, Max Fasion, Homecentre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Shoexpress, and its loyalty programme Shukran. Its footprint spans across Saudi Arabia with over 600 stores nationwide.

Landmark Arabia’s success is driven by its diverse and highly engaged workforce of more than 9,700 team members. It is a strong champion of nationalisation and women’s empowerment, with over 50% Saudi nationals across its operations, 75% of whom are women—a reflection of its commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 priorities.

The Group is widely recognised for excellence in retail, capability building, and Saudi talent development. It has received multiple prestigious accolades, including:

Gold Award – Store Manager Development Programme (SMDP) from the Brandon Hall Group

Silver Award – Area Manager Development Programme (AMDP) from the Brandon Hall Group

Recognition for the SUMOU National Women Leadership Program

Named among the Top 5 organisations in the Middle East at the CIPD ME Awards for Best Nationalisation Initiative

With its strong operational strength, customer-focused mindset, and commitment to developing Saudi talent, Landmark Arabia Group continues to play a leading role in advancing modern retail experiences across the Kingdom.