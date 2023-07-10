UAE, Dubai: Confirming a growing trend that explores the limitless potential of AI Avatars to facilitate businesses; LaLaVerse; an international IT Consulting and Services firm has introduced Miss Lala - the AR face of their Metaverse Multiverse firm. By adopting the AI-enabled feature to interact with its growing customer base, LaLaVerse has equipped itself with a futuristic metaverse that can deliver breakthrough opportunities across business platforms.

The advent of Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality bought in cutting-edge solutions like Avatars that ensure timely and efficient engagement with customers. While these avatars are fast inhabiting larger spaces on Social Media platforms; their ability to enhance customer engagement experiences is now being introduced in various industries. This superlative AI-VR confluence has also attracted immense attention from celebrities and social media influencers for allowing an entertaining and round-the-clock interactive edge to their handles. With the introduction of Miss Lala – LaLaVerse’s AI avatar, CEO and Founder Fairouz Daoud is leading the path as an early adopter of the tech-enhanced tools the firm develops to augment business growth.

Speaking of LalaVerse’s brand new avatar, Ms. Fairouz Daoud said; “We have potentially put forward a premium prodigy that’ll help our customers understand the opportunities leveraged by AI avatars. With Miss Lala, our brand will not only be technically available for our virtual visitors at all times but she also provides an immersive experience of our Metaverse Multiverse experiments. Amidst competitive markets, the expectations of being virtually available round-the-clock for clients are real. In addition to catering to a global market, the need for assistance on frequently asked queries as well as providing in-depth information; all of it can be diverted to Avatars to save precious time and talent.

Highlighting the key differentiating factors between human resource and AI Avatars, Fairouz further added; “Its ability to multitask efficiently round the clock and at a consistent pace whilst keeping in mind excellence in performance is unmatched. Having said that, it saves businesses precious human talent and time that can be deployed in exploring newer avenues and expanding or enhancing the offerings. It is easier to have an avatar assist in customer queries regardless of the time zones while ensuring quick and efficient response. Avatars are now also intellectually advanced in mapping consumer behaviour and patterns to provide accurate data. They assist consumers in making choices and function in the best interest of the given industry that they’re created for.”

Some of the interesting features that Avatars can bring to consumer management are security in processes, eliminating minor discrepancies, multi-lingual communication and of course 24x7 functioning. Miss Lala for instance is equipped with the ability to learn and adapt from user interactions with her. This enables her to provide personalized assistance, answer queries, filter business leads, and offer guidance tailored to individual needs. With her captivating presence and advanced AI capabilities, Miss Lala serves as an influential figure and virtual assistant. She also educates and guides users about the benefits of AI virtual assistants, VR technology, and the WEB3 future, aiming to enhance their understanding and experiences in these domains.

Apart from her social media presence, Miss Lala will also take on a unique role as the first Avatar Host of the "Miss LaLaverse Show" in the metaverse. With AI Avatars reshaping the future of consumer engagement businesses, they’ll help brands become early adopters of a tech-forward technology. Made to facilitate enhanced communication and interaction with humans, AI Avatars usher in exciting times for AI-AR confluence, further blurring the lines between reality and technology.

