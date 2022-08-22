La Sirena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Company targets delivering 155 units at Palm Beach Ain Sokhna in the fourth quarter of 2022 in tandem with implementing construction works to the tune of EGP 200 million in the project.

Mahmoud Omar, a member of the board at the company, said the delivery before the due date is based on the Group's belief that it wants to make available all the means of comfort and luxury to its clients and offer services and entertainment facilities for all family members, pointing out that the deadline for delivering the whole project is set for 2026.

Omar added that the project is being constructed on 48 feddans (approximately 192 square meters). Buildings comprise 20 percent of the total size of the project, while the remaining 80 percent are dedicated to landscapes and services. The size of units in this project, ranging between hotel units, chalets, twin houses, and villas, is set from 65 to 300 square meters.

He noted that the resort was uniquely designed on a private 320 meters-long beach for all the clients, allowing the chalets to enjoy the sea view. The resort houses an international hotel, providing luxury services through swimming pools, a covered swimming pool for women, an aqua park for adults and another one for children, cafés, restaurants, a commercial area, a children’s play area, a football court, and playing fields on the beach.

Omar added that the company is always keen to keep its commitments to the clients, accelerating the implementation of the project with the highest standards. The company is also regularly developing the services of the resort to maintain the needs of its clients and the demands of the real estate markets.