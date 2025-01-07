Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ghobash Group warmly welcomed a delegation from their long-term partners at Kyocera in Japan, led by Goro Yamaguchi, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director Kyocera Corporation. The delegation arrived in Dubai to engage in strategic discussions with Ghobash Group’s senior leadership and management, notably comprising Saeed Ahmad Ghobash (Chairman), Rashid Ghobash (Managing Director), Hasan Metla (CEO of Ghobash Group’s Operating Companies), and Naser Darwazeh (General Manager, GCG Enterprise Solutions).

The visit marked a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between Ghobash Group and Kyocera which dates to 1999, when the Group’s technology cluster company GCG Enterprise Solutions was appointed as its official distributor for Kyocera Document Solutions’ Multifunctional Printers in the UAE. Since then and extending their market leading focus on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions which enhance office efficiency, GCG Enterprise Solutions has continued to play a leading role in ensuring Kyocera’s success as a top-of-mind, trusted provider of innovative printing solutions and document management systems. GCG Enterprise Solutions has also been awarded the coveted Kyocera “black belt” for 4 consecutive years for its outstanding services which have resulted in significantly increased market penetration for Kyocera’s print technology across numerous industry sectors and key verticals in the UAE including SME’s, enterprise and government.

“As the UAE and key regional markets like Saudi Arabia continue to lead the way for progress and development, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. With Ghobash Group, we look forward to expanding our presence and impact in the region.”, stated Mr. Yamaguchi while reflecting on Kyocera’s stake in the region.

Ghobash Group’s Chairman, Saeed Ahmed Ghobash also echoed positive sentiments by stating: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Yamaguchi and his accompanying delegation on their timely visit to the UAE. Amidst the exciting developments shaping the future of our nation and region, our collaboration is a testament to our shared vision for growth and innovation.”

Naser Darwazeh, General Manager of GCG Enterprise Solutions took the opportunity to reinforce GCG Enterprise Solutions’ commitment to driving Kyocera’s success in the UAE and beyond: “Our partnership has always been founded on shared values and trust which enable us to work closely to deliver excellence. We look forward to achieving so much more, as we work to realize our combined vision.”

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2024, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$13.3 billion). Kyocera is ranked #874 on Forbes magazine’s 2024 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.

About Ghobash Group

Established in 1981, Ghobash Group stands as a distinguished UAE-based conglomerate renowned for its highly diversified and progressive business ventures. With a robust portfolio spanning seven pivotal sectors, including a strong focus on Technology, Energy & Utilities, and Healthcare, Ghobash Group plays a critical role in advancing the UAE's economic landscape.

Today, with a diverse team of over 1,750 professionals, extensive regional expertise, strong financial backing, and unrivalled operational capabilities, Ghobash Group is poised to lead with innovation and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Founded in alignment with the UAE’s objective of becoming a robust, world-class economy, Ghobash Group is dedicated to propelling the nation towards global competitiveness and a knowledge-driven economy through sustainable development initiatives. This commitment fosters perpetual growth, embodying the Group’s commitment to "Growth for Good" and ensuring prosperity for all stakeholders, present and future, while contributing to the overall advancement of the country's economic landscape.‍

For more information, visit ghobash.com or write to info@ghobash.com. You can also follow Ghobash Group on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

