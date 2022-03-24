DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it won Best Companies Award at the Internet 2.0 Conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The award recognizes best of the best businesses in the technology industry.

“We are honored to be receiving Best Companies award, only months after our launch,” said Burcak Soydan, Managing Director, Kyndryl, Gulf, Levant and Pakistan. “In such a brief time, Kyndryl has made incredible progress with new customers and partnership signings, as well as through rapidly expanding our professional skills and capabilities. We are committed to being a trusted partner to our customers in the UAE and across the world and creating offerings that address their unique needs in powering their digital transformation strategies.”

Kyndryl became an independent, publicly-traded company on 4 November 2021 and has quickly expanded into high growth areas and industries where customers are demanding innovation. The company’s recent developments include:

Customer signings – Kyndryl has recently announced new and expanded relationships with numerous major customers around the globe, including contracts for world leading technology integration and data storage infrastructure for BMW Group, modernizing Raytheon’s digital technology environment via the hybrid cloud, facilitating the use of best-in-breed cloud platforms at Etihad Airways, accelerating cloud migration at RSA Insurance, and more.

Strategic partnerships – Kyndryl signed significant global strategic partnerships with leading hyperscalers Microsoft, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services to better support customers and accelerate their digital transformations. The company also expanded its app modernization and multicloud services collaboration with VMware, achieved SAP certification for global cloud and infrastructure operations, announced a global network and edge computing alliance with Nokia to deliver LTE and 5G solutions, and launched a global partnership with Cloudera to help customers drive their mission-critical hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge computing data initiatives.

Kyndryl is also responding to a global base of customers that have local needs that are specific to the region where they conduct business. That’s why, for example, Kyndryl has recently established a strategic collaboration with G42 Cloud, the leading UAE-based cloud computing provider, with the aim to accelerate the adoption of cloud in the UAE and the Middle East. Additionally, Kyndryl has recently signed partnerships with Equinix and TIS in Japan, INSOFT in Korea, Field Safe in Canada, and Dynatrace in Brazil.

Technology certifications – Kyndryl significantly expanded its cloud-related capabilities in 2021, with Kyndryl now having more than 16,000 hyperscaler certifications among its employees. Going forward, Kyndryl will continue to grow its hyperscaler certifications to help serve more customer needs related to these technologies. Through the partnerships with Microsoft, Google and Amazon, Kyndryl has also established the Kyndryl University for Microsoft, Google Cloud Academy for Kyndryl and AWS Cloud Center of Excellence to strengthen and grow Kyndryl employees’ technical expertise.

In November 2021, Kyndryl won the Digital Transformation All-round Excellence Award in the UAE for its exceptional work in the digital transformation space.

-Ends-

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical IT systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's 88,449 employees serve more than 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75% of the Fortune 100.For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Press Contact:

Lina El Desouky

Kyndryl

lina.el.desouky@kyndryl.com