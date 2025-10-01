Enterprise-grade Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework is augmented with a differentiated approach and unique methodology to drive business outcomes

Kyndryl is poised to empower customers across industries to become AI-native

Dubai, UAE – Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today unveiled capabilities that augment the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework and accelerate AI adoption at scale across industries. The enhancements incorporate a unique design process and an innovative engagement methodology. This enables customers to break free from limited proof-of-concept AI projects to scale real-world AI-native solutions that boost efficiency and drive business outcomes.

The company is deploying forward engineers, capabilities and intellectual property to drive rapid adoption of the expanded Agentic AI Framework with customers, leveraging differentiated methodologies through Kyndryl Vital. By co-creating customized projects that minimize time between design and deployment, Kyndryl is speeding time to value for organizations in government, banking, insurance, manufacturing and other industries.

“With decades of mission-critical infrastructure expertise, unique intellectual property and our AI consult methodology, Kyndryl is poised to lead our customers through this paradigm shift toward agentic AI,” said Kyndryl Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter. “Our differentiated approach blends agents within complex environments and empowers organizations to scale AI throughout their operations as they move to become AI-native.”

Backed by an infrastructure-first mindset and decades of experience running mission-critical systems, Kyndryl has a proven track record of implementing AI-native workflows at scale. This foundation uniquely positions the company to deliver the step change that customers need to deploy an enterprise-grade framework with intelligent AI agents that dynamically learn, evolve, and turn insights into measurable outcomes.

In fact, Kyndryl is already seeing that a quarter of its signings contain AI-related content, including data architecture, cloud and digital workplace services.

The company is also collaborating with its global alliance partners to create joint solutions across the ecosystem that enable customers to embrace Kyndryl’s Agentic AI Framework and efficiently blend AI into their core business operations. In addition, Kyndryl is partnering with several universities globally to engage their researchers and students with a focus on educating and fostering the next generation of skilled AI professionals.

At the core of the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework is the advanced capability that orchestrates, secures and scales a customer’s technology footprint into agentic AI workflows. This is strengthened by input from Kyndryl’s agentic ingestion capability, which extracts and analyzes the customer’s code, policies, data interdependencies, business goals and insights – including from Kyndryl Bridge. The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework is secure-by-design, with guardian concepts – enabling autonomous, transparent and compliant operations.

The core capability helps customers deliver an agentic system with a future workforce model, including defined roles agents will play in an organization and how they will work with employees. Kyndryl's experts use the model to identify the professional roles people will play and the skills required to deliver business outcomes in partnership with their agent counterparts.

Harnessing the model, Kyndryl’s agent builder uses the company’s industry and domain reference architectures and catalog of AI agents and agentic workflows help make it easier for enterprises to design, test and deploy AI agents that perform tasks such as writing code, running tests, or automating complex processes. The agent builder also creates and deploys agents in harmony with compliance standards and security protocols, while ensuring they are ready for mission-critical use.

Kyndryl is furthering adoption of its Agentic AI Framework across industries by:

Working with insurance industry customers on an agentic AI-enabled actuarial solution that creates and embeds AI agents to deliver an end-to-end intelligent, automated workflow. The agents dynamically generate regulatory filings, support proactive regulatory compliance checks and deliver insights to drive real-time analysis and decision-making.

Developing and deploying AI agents that connect and streamline government processes spanning multiple departments, from tax and licensing to immigration and government benefits. The solution incorporates knowledge of policies and procedures, works alongside civil servants, and proactively acts to serve the needs of citizens, businesses and government employees.

Collaborating with a banking customer to streamline and automate an intensive manual client onboarding process that involves application submission, review, validation and vetting with external parties. Using intelligent AI agents embedded within all stages of the process, the Framework is enabling the customer to streamline and accelerate onboarding time, while enhancing the overall customer experience.

Learn more about Kyndryl’s expanded and enhanced approach to enabling customer adoption of agentic AI.

