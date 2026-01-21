Davos – Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel said on Tuesday that regulatory and legislative reforms have strengthened the competitiveness of the Kuwaiti economy and improved the appeal of its capital market to foreign investors.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Al-Ajeel said foreign investors were not new to Kuwait, noting that a series of government-led reforms had directly supported the development of the Kuwait Stock Exchange and reinforced investor confidence.

Foreign trading activity in the market has grown at an average annual rate of around 9%, while the value of foreign ownership has increased by approximately 18% over the past two years, reflecting sustained confidence in the Kuwaiti economy, the minister said.

He added that Kuwait’s capital market development is being pursued through a comprehensive approach, starting with infrastructure upgrades and regulatory reforms, alongside the introduction of new market tools and financial instruments, as well as enhanced technological capabilities.

Al-Ajeel said Kuwait continues to advance legislative reforms aimed at removing obstacles for investors, including unified licensing procedures and updated regulations for digital trade, aligned with international best practices.

He also called for closer coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, including the adoption of unified risk-hedging policies to address global political and economic uncertainty.

The minister said the reforms form part of a broader strategy to support long-term investment flows, strengthen market resilience and position Kuwait’s financial markets as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.