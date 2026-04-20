Kuwait City - Kuwait-based OJO Group’s ARC Advisory has strengthened its regional footprint through a strategic collaboration with Saudi-based Sarat Investments Holdings, marking a key milestone in its expansion into the Kingdom and reinforcing its role in facilitating investment activity across the GCC. This development comes amid growing international attention on the Gulf’s evolving investment landscape, with Reuters recently highlighting the increasing role of specialized advisory firms in accelerating capital flows into the region.

Operating at the intersection of international capital and Gulf institutions, ARC Advisory, led by Chief Executive Officer, Omar Jamal Al Omar, has established itself as a strategic execution partner for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multinational corporations, royal family offices, and sovereign stakeholders seeking effective market entry and institutional alignment across the region. The collaboration with Sarat Investments Holdings, led by its Chairman, H.H. Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, further strengthens the firm’s presence in Saudi Arabia, positioning the Kuwait-born advisory platform at the center of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation.

The move also brings forward the scale behind the platform’s operating track record, with ARC Advisory’s leadership team combining more than 35 years of experience, supported by a transaction history exceeding $10 billion in facilitated mandates, including $5 billion in structured contracts, $3 billion in capital raised, and over $1 billion in preserved asset value. In parallel, the firm’s strategic collaboration with Sarat Investments Holdings, which manages more than $20 billion in assets, has already led to $350 million in live projects expected to conclude by the end of 2026, further reinforcing ARC Advisory’s execution-led role in one of the Gulf’s most dynamic investment markets. Reuters’ coverage reflects this growing momentum, positioning ARC Advisory among the emerging platforms supporting international investors in navigating the region’s expanding opportunity set.

Al Omar, whose leadership has helped shape the Company’s role as a trusted bridge between global investors and regional institutions, continues to play a central role in ARC Advisory’s regional expansion. This comes at a time when the GCC is witnessing sustained government-led investment programs, alongside ongoing enhancements in financial market infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and capital market depth, collectively strengthening the region’s ability to attract and deploy international capital in a more structured and efficient manner. Against this backdrop, the Reuters article highlights Al Omar’s expanding profile as a Kuwaiti business leader operating across strategic capital projects, sovereign partnerships, and high-level market activation mandates.

Commenting on the collaboration, Al Omar said, “Our expansion into Saudi Arabia through this collaboration represents a natural progression of ARC Advisory’s regional strategy, built on long-standing relationships and a deep understanding of the Kingdom’s evolving investment landscape. Partnering with Sarat Investments Holdings allows us to combine complementary strengths, enabling us to structure and execute opportunities that are both commercially viable and strategically aligned with national priorities.”

He added, “The $350 million pipeline of live projects currently underway reflects the tangible outcomes of this collaboration and underscores our focus on execution-led advisory. As we continue to work alongside leading investment platforms and local partners, we remain committed to delivering impactful projects across infrastructure, sustainability, and strategic sectors that contribute to the long-term objectives of Vision 2030.”

Commenting on the partnership, H.H. Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stated, “Our collaboration with ARC Advisory reflects a shared commitment to advancing high-impact investment opportunities in the Kingdom. Combining Sarat Investments Holdings’ local market depth with ARC Advisory’s execution capabilities, will position us to deliver more strategic projects that support Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic objectives.”

For OJO Group, the parent holding company behind ARC Advisory, this development reflects a broader strategy focused on scaling high-growth businesses across strategic advisory, contracting, real estate, consumer ventures, and communications throughout the GCC. While Reuters places ARC Advisory’s expansion within the wider context of accelerating Gulf investment activity, the Company’s collaboration with Sarat Investments Holdings underscores its ability to translate strategic positioning into tangible, execution-driven outcomes across the region.