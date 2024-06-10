Successful business growth and expansion in line with Kuehne+Nagel’s Roadmap 2026

Dubai / UAE – With a groundbreaking ceremony, Kuehne+Nagel marked the construction of a new fulfilment and distribution centre in EZDubai, a dedicated e-commerce zone in Dubai South, closely located to Al Maktoum International Airport and connected to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor.

The location and connectivity of the new centre will function as a hub for trade across the region, giving customers easy access to a variety of logistics solutions. They can benefit from the exemption of customs clearance procedures within the bonded logistics corridors ensuring the efficiency and reliability of their operations.

“With the development of this new e-commerce fulfilment centre, Kuehne+Nagel continues to show commitment to the UAE and Dubai, supporting one of the fastest growing economies globally,” said Lee I'Ons, GCC+ Cluster Managing Director at Kuehne+Nagel. “The new facility brings our customers ease of doing business in Dubai and across the region.”

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, commented: “We are pleased to witness the groundbreaking of Kuehne+Nagel’s new facility, which will be of great added value to the logistics sector. We are committed to reinforcing the company’s expansion and growth, via our advanced services and solutions, and to contribute to Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.”

Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development said: ”In line with our strategic focus to deliver Grade A facilities for local and international logistics providers, we are delighted to extend our development expertise to create a state-of-the-art fulfilment centre for Kuehne+Nagel at Dubai South, one of the most well-connected logistics hubs in the UAE.”

The new fulfilment centre, designed under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver requirements, will offer over 23,000 square meters of state-of-the-art warehousing space, equalling about 45,000 pallet positions. The customers will also benefit from the vast array of value-added services. The centre is set to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2025. The site was developed by Dubai South and Aldar Properties.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.

