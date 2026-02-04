Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: KROHNE, a global manufacturer of process instrumentation and measurement solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Sensing to strengthen and expand its presence in the Kingdom, supporting industrial growth objectives aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed by Holger Jentsch, Executive Vice President Sales EMEA at KROHNE, during a Saudi German Business Council meeting held this week, underscoring the shared ambition of both organisations to deepen cooperation between Saudi and German industry.

Under the MoU, KROHNE and Saudi Sensing will explore opportunities to accelerate market development in Saudi Arabia through closer technical collaboration, strengthened service readiness, and enhanced local delivery capabilities, helping customers improve reliability, performance, and data confidence across critical industrial applications.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most strategically important growth markets in our region,” said Holger Jentsch, Executive Vice President of Sales for EMEA, KROHNE. “This MoU signals our long term commitment to the Kingdom, investing in strong local partnerships, building capability, and supporting customers with the measurement performance and service excellence required to deliver large scale industrial progress under Vision 2030.”

Jay Gadhavi, General Manager for Middle East, KROHNE, added: “Partnering with Saudi Sensing is a practical step forward in how we scale, combining world class measurement technology with local responsiveness. Together, we aim to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s localisation goals by strengthening on the ground execution, accelerating project delivery, and supporting the Kingdom’s drive for resilient, high integrity infrastructure.”

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications – Middle East and Africa

j.ashton@krohne.com



KROHNE Middle East and Africa

Expo City Dubai

Sustainability District, 6 Mangrove Quarter A

Unit 1 Second Floor

P.O. Box 17344

Dubai

United Arab Emirates