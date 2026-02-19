Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: KROHNE Middle East and Africa today delivered a high impact presentation on marketing and business strategies in the oil and gas sector at Jaipur National University in Ras Al Khaimah, reinforcing the company’s commitment to knowledge sharing and industry engagement.

The session was led by Jonathan Hirasawa Ashton, Head of Marketing and Communications, and Regilal Gopalan, who shared practical insights drawn from real world experience across the regional energy sector.

Addressing students, faculty members and future industry professionals, Jonathan Ashton explored the evolving role of marketing in heavy industry, highlighting the importance of strategic diagnosis, pricing, positioning and long term brand equity.

“Marketing in oil and gas is not simply about communications,” Ashton said. “It is about understanding markets deeply, aligning technical capability with customer need, and building trust through measurable performance. In a sector undergoing digital transformation and energy transition, strategy must be grounded in data, governance and long term thinking.”

Regilal Gopalan complemented the discussion with a business strategy perspective, focusing on operational resilience, value chain integration and stakeholder management in volatile global markets. His presentation emphasised how companies can align commercial objectives with sustainability ambitions while maintaining competitiveness.

In a statement supporting the initiative, Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East and Africa, underlined the importance of industry engagement with academia.

“At KROHNE, sharing our technical and practical expertise with engineers and business leaders of the future is central to our responsibility as an industry partner,” said Jay Gadhavi. “Measurement is fundamental to performance, efficiency and sustainability. By engaging directly with universities, we help equip the next generation with the practical understanding needed to drive innovation and responsible growth in the energy sector.”

The Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus engagement forms part of KROHNE’s expanding university outreach programme across the region. Recent collaborations and guest lectures have also been delivered at:

• Higher Colleges of Technology

• Middlesex University Dubai

• American University of Sharjah

• Middle East College

Through technical seminars, industry briefings and interactive workshops, KROHNE aims to bridge the gap between academic theory and industrial practice, particularly in the fields of flow measurement, digitalisation, sustainability and energy transition.

Students engaged in an active discussion covering topics including B2B marketing channels in energy markets, the growing influence of AI in strategic planning, pricing as a driver of profitability and the importance of governance and reputation in heavy industry.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a regional hub for innovation, advanced industry and energy transition, KROHNE remains committed to supporting talent development and fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries including Energy, Utilities, Marine, Mining and Chemical. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

