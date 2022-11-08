Muscat: As part of its commitment to driving purposeful business in the region and empowering youth with future skills, KPMG Lower Gulf is collaborating with not-for-profit organization Outward-Bound Oman, to undertake an in-depth social impact analysis and SROI assessment of the organization.

The collaboration will contribute to quantifying the social impact of Outward-Bound Oman through data analysis enumerating the non-for-profit’s social, environmental, and economic contributions to Oman’s society.

Since its foundation in 2009, Outward Bound Oman has trained and helped shape the lives of more than 20,000 people in The Sultanate, developing the national talent of Oman in line with the government’s Vision 2040 roadmap. The organization’s significant support from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Al Said, The Ministry of Energy and Minerals Social Investment Committee has allowed Outward Bound to construct three international standard training centers over the past four years, enabling a greater number of trainees each year.

Outward Bound Oman is preparing for its busiest year ever with current projections for 2023 suggesting that more than 4,000 people will undergo training courses, ranging from corporate management teams to the emerging talent in private and government sector organizations, to job seekers, school, and university students, the socially disadvantaged and people undergoing drug rehabilitation.

Nadar Haffar, Chairman and CEO of KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “The mission of Outward-Bound Oman highlights the power of the youth and how investing in their future contributes to a better future for all. We at KPMG are humbled to inspire confidence and empower change in communities in the region.”

Kenneth MacFarlane, KPMG Oman’s Managing Partner stated: “At KPMG we recognize the huge importance of ESG and the need to create a sustainable future for all. We are honored to partner with Outward Bound Oman to build a resilient sustainable future.”

Mohamed Al Zadjali, Outward Bound Oman Chief Operating Officer commented: “Outward Bound has been running now for 82 years, and we have considerable evidence that shows the impact on individual participants. This analysis by one of the most well-known companies in the world we hope will help identify and quantify the longer-term benefits to society, and to government. We look forward very much to working with the KPMG review team in the coming months.”

-Ends-

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 145 countries and territories with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more detail about our structure, please visit home.kpmg/governance.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Asil Zaher

Azaher1@kpmg.com