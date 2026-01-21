United Arab Emirates – KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized as a Top Employer 2026 in the United Arab Emirates by Top Employers Institute. The certification reflects KONE’s people practices that support high operational performance and its ambition to be the easiest company to work for and work with in a market defined by speed, scale, and high customer expectations.

The UAE is home to some of the region’s most complex buildings and busiest transport hubs, where reliability, safety, and responsiveness are critical. In this environment, KONE’s people strategy focuses on developing skilled, diverse teams, strengthening leadership capability, and enabling clear, efficient ways of working with customers, developers, and partners.

The Top Employer certification is awarded following an independent HR Best Practices Survey covering areas such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing. KONE’s results demonstrate a disciplined approach to leadership, capability development, and employee experience.

Hady Nemr, Managing Director of KONE UAE, said: “This recognition reflects how we translate our people strategy into consistent performance in the UAE. By empowering our teams and keeping our ways of working clear and practical, we are able to support customers and operate reliably in a fast-moving, demanding environment”.

The certification aligns with KONE’s 2025–2030 RISE strategy, which places people and culture at the center of long-term performance. In the UAE, this means continuous learning, strong accountability, and leadership practices that support collaboration across projects, services, and functions.

By investing in its people, KONE reinforces its role as a trusted partner in the UAE’s urban landscape and its commitment to being easy to work for and easy to work with across every interaction.

