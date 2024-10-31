Riyadh: KoçSistem, a leading Turkish technology company with a long-standing history, is actively forming regional partnerships with global tech firms. The company has recently signed an agreement with Saudi Business Machines (SBM), Saudi Arabia’s leading provider of end-to-end enterprise information technology and telecommunications solutions. Through this collaboration, KoçSistem will cooperate with SBM on cloud services, managed services, and consultancy.

With the newly formed strategic alliance, KoçSistem and SBM will create synergies to complement their strong existing capabilities and service offering for customers in the MENA region.

KoçSistem’s wholly-owned subsidiary, KoçDigital, will also play an active role in the market, offering IIoT (Platform360), manufacturing AI, data management, supply chain management, and other AI solutions.

The partnership signing ceremony took place on October 1st in Riyadh. KoçSistem’s General Manager, Mehmet Ali Akarca, commented: “As the leading technology provider in Türkiye, KoçSistem’s strategic partnerships allow us to leverage our 80-year history in the industry. Our partnership with SBM is a pivotal step in enhancing and expanding our presence throughout the region.”

Emphasizing the significant opportunities for companies that foster regional economic growth — driven by the young population’s interest in technology, public infrastructure investments, and institutional digitalization in the Middle East — Mehmet Ali Akarca added:

“We are supporting both countries’ development initiatives with local technologies. KoçSistem also maintains a physical presence in the region through our offices across the Middle East, with our strategic partnerships serving to further enhance our regional expertise and experience. We believe this agreement will contribute to the growing market needs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region across critical technology domains.”

SBM’s CEO, Essam Alshiha, commented on the partnership: “At SBM, we are dedicated to empowering businesses and organizations in Saudi Arabia with transformative technology solutions. Our strategic partnership with KoçSistem marks a key milestone on this journey. It allows us to combine KoçSistem’s deep regional knowledge with SBM’s local unparalleled capabilities across AI, cloud computing and managed services. Together, we can leverage our shared strengths to foster greater technological innovation and lasting value.”