Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri: “Our investment in Biz Group is aligned with our long-term vision to shape the future of workforce development in the region.”

The acquisition aims to expand data-driven training and consulting solutions offered by both groups, especially in digital learning and the integration of transformative technologies such as AI and virtual reality.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Knowledge Group, the training and development arm of Nema Education and a regional leader in professional development and strategic consulting, has announced the acquisition of Biz Group, one of the UAE’s most established learning and development firms. This strategic move aims to strengthen Knowledge Group’s regional presence and expand data-driven training and consulting solutions in digital learning and the integration of transformative technologies such as AI and virtual reality.

In presence of executive leadership from both organizations, the agreement was signed by Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Nema Education and Hazel Jackson, Founder and CEO of Biz Group.

With its well-established reputation of three-decades and deep expertise in delivering impactful learning experiences for public and private sector clients, Biz Group complements Knowledge Group’s mission to drive workforce readiness across the Middle East and North Africa. The aim is to prepare the workforce to face emerging challenges and seize new opportunities through tailored, tech-enabled learning and consulting solutions. Following the acquisition, the two companies will continue operating under their respective brands names, ensuring business continuity for all clients and partners.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Nema Education, said: “Our investment in Biz Group is aligned with our long-term vision to shape the future of workforce development in the region. By combining our strategic capabilities and scale with Biz Group’s strong legacy and innovative learning experiences, we are building a powerful platform to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. This move also reflects our unwavering belief in the power of collaboration to drive sustainable impact across sectors.”

Hazel Jackson, Founder and CEO of Biz Group, added: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Biz Group over the past 30 years. Joining forces with Knowledge Group represents a powerful next step allowing us to scale our purpose, expand our reach, and continue delivering transformational learning experiences. Our teams are united by a shared vision for the future of learning, and I’m excited to see the new possibilities this brings.”

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group, commented: “Knowledge Group is among the region’s leading institutions in delivering high-quality learning and consulting services tailored to the needs of strategic sectors. Today, we are proud to combine our efforts with Biz Group to expand our offerings and deliver client-centric, innovative solutions through technology, digital transformation, and AI, while enhancing the efficiency and impact of our services for both public and private sector partners.”

Knowledge Group remains committed to supporting government and private institutions across the region by delivering innovative, tailored solutions that enhance organizational performance and drive sustainable development. The group aims to develop responsive training and consulting offerings that meet the demands of evolving industries, enabling institutions to achieve both regional and global leadership.

Knowledge Group’s offers a wide range of services, including learning and development, strategy consulting, talent assessment, transformative learning, and defence and security solutions. Through its partnerships with leading global business colleges and accredited professional associations at both local and international levels, the Group continues to deliver impactful training solutions that support organizations in achieving their goals and enhancing their global competitiveness.

About Knowledge Group

Knowledge Group is a regional leader with over two decades of experience in training, development, and strategic consulting. As a subsidiary of Nema Education, Knowledge Group has delivered solutions across 19+ countries, trained over 160,000 individuals, and partnered with more than 600 regional clients. The organization is recognized for its innovative offerings in digital learning, leadership development, and workforce transformation.