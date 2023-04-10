Makkah, KSA – Knight Frank Middle East, a leading global real estate consultancy has announced a collaboration with Pan Kingdom Holding, a renowned infrastructure holding company based in Saudi Arabia. The partnership will focus on Asset Management Project for a newly constructed 2,000 room hotel in Makkah.
Turab Saleem, Partner & Head of Hospitality at Knight Frank MENA, expressed excitement for the collaboration, stating that with 20 years of Asset Management experience in the region, Knight Frank Middle East is eager to contribute to the success of the project. The collaboration will see Knight Frank not only overseeing the hotel project but also providing expertise in brand development and business planning for Pan Kingdom’s growing hospitality portfolio.
The partnership aims to cultivate new hotel assets in the Kingdom in alignment with the 2030 vision.
About Knight Frank:
For over 126 years, Knight Frank has continued to expand its impressive global footprint to now include 384 offices, in over 51 territories, employing more than 16,000 real estate professionals and is the leading independent global property consultancy. In the Middle East, we have strategically positioned offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha where we have provided integrated residential and commercial real estate transactions. consultancy and management services across the Middle East for the last 13 years. Learn more about Knight Frank at Knightfrank.ae, Linkedin and Instagram!
For all Media and PR inquiries, please contact:
Roksar Kamal,
Senior Content Writer & Press Manager
Roksar.kamal@me.knightfrank.com
