Saudi Arabia - Knight Frank, a global leader in real estate consultancy, is proud to announce the launch of The Knight Frank Academy, KSA, a pioneering initiative aimed at nurturing exceptional talent in the real estate sector.

In collaboration with Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom, the academy offers a formal 2.5-year graduate scheme, providing a unique opportunity for ambitious graduates to work and simultaneously obtain an MSc Real Estate, alongside the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) qualification.

The Knight Frank Academy is designed to attract dynamic individuals with a flexible attitude and diverse skill sets, offering them an unparalleled learning experience in a fast-paced working environment. Upon completion of the programme, successful candidates will not only hold a master’s degree but will also qualify as chartered surveyors through the RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC).

Key Highlights of The Knight Frank Academy:

Certified MSc Degree and RICS Qualification: Graduates will obtain an MSc in Real Estate from Oxford Brookes University, coupled with the globally recognised MRICS qualification upon successful completion of the APC.

Systematic Service Line Rotation: Candidates will gain a broad spectrum of experience by rotating through various departments at Knight Frank, ensuring a well-rounded skill set.

Supportive Mentorship: The programme places a strong emphasis on mentorship, offering candidates guidance from Knight Frank’s industry experts.

Talal Raqaban – Partner of Valuation, PPP and Deal Advisory, KSA says: “The Knight Frank Academy aims to shape future leaders in Saudi Arabia, providing thorough academic education and hands-on experience to enable the next generation of real estate professionals. Besides looking after our clients, we also look after our people. This graduate programme, supported by our international network and Oxford Brookes, opens up a world of career opportunities for graduates in specialised departments such as Capital Markets, Valuation and Advisory, Healthcare and Education, and Retail Advisory among others within Knight Frank."

Max Gardiner – Senior Manager in Valuation, PPP & Deal Advisory, KSA says: "The Knight Frank Academy is our way of fostering homegrown talent in Saudi Arabia. By collaborating with Oxford Brookes, we ensure that our graduates receive the best real estate education while gaining diverse experience through rotations in various service lines."

Paul Jenkins, BSc(Hons) MRICS, Subject Coordinator and Senior Lecturer in Real Estate says: "Oxford Brookes University is proud to join forces with Knight Frank to introduce the Knight Frank Academy in Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership reflects our mutual commitment to advancing education and professional development within the real estate industry.”

“By offering a formal graduate scheme coupled with our specialised MSc Real Estate programme, we aim to equip aspiring professionals with the knowledge, skills, and professional qualifications needed to become RICS and Taqeem qualified and excel in the dynamic field of real estate. Through this collaboration, we look forward to shaping the future of Saudi Arabia's real estate landscape by nurturing top-tier talent equipped with both academic qualifications and practical skills.”

James Lewis, Managing Director – Middle East & Africa says: "I am very excited about our collaboration with Oxford Brookes University and the launch of The Knight Frank Academy in Saudi Arabia. This initiative represents our commitment to creating the future and nurturing talent and in so doing - valuing the individual. The Knight Frank Academy offers a unique opportunity for ambitious graduates to receive a world-class education and hands-on experience, setting them on a path to become future leaders in the industry. We believe that this partnership will not only benefit our firm but also contribute significantly to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia."

About Knight Frank:



Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 487 offices across 53 territories and more than 20,000 people The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit www.knightfrank.com.

In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. For the past 13 years, we have been offering integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and management.

Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drive everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.

For all Media and PR inquiries, please contact:

Roksar Kamal, Press Manager

Roksar.kamal@me.knightfrank.com

Let's connect socially - find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information and to explore how we can be your partners in property, please visit our website at https://www.knightfrank.com.sa/