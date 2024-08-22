Mohamed Abdel Rasoul, General Manager of Knauf Egypt: “Our participation in the Big 5 Construct Egypt exhibition comes from our belief in the importance of this event as an ideal platform to showcase our latest products and integrated solutions in the field of construction..”

Cairo: Knauf Egypt, a leading manufacturer of modern construction systems and solutions, showcased its innovative products today during the sixth edition of the Big 5 Construct Egypt exhibition, held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center in New Cairo.

Knauf Egypt’s participation through its pavilion achieved a resounding success that reflects the company’s leading position in modern building systems and solutions, and its commitment to providing innovative products that meet the needs of its customers in Egypt and the Arab region.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the company held a conference during which it reviewed its most prominent successes and achievements, as well as the Products and solutions it provides, including gypsum board products, thermal insulation, suspended ceilings, and the mechanisms used for environmentally friendly materials in building, which contribute significantly to achieving the goals of Egypt’s sustainable development plan and 2030 strategy.

In this context, Mr. Mohamed Abdel Rasoul, General Manager of Knauf Egypt, said: “Our participation in the Big 5 Construct Egypt exhibition comes from our belief in the importance of this event as an ideal platform to showcase our latest systems and integrated solutions in the field of construction, strengthen our relationships with our current partners and attract new customers,” adding that the company’s booth received a great response from visitors, which shows Knauf’s ability to meet the diverse needs of the construction industry.

Abdel Rasoul also added that Knauf believes in the importance of supporting the Egyptian economy, and is committed to recruiting Egyptian talents and developing their skills, “Through our presence in Egypt we seek to contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, in addition to our regular training programs for employees, Knauf Egypt provides specialized trainings and technical product knowledge for across various roles to the construction professionals in its training centers to ensure they keep pace with the latest technologies and international standards in the field of construction,” he stated.

Mr. Mena Waguih, the Commercial Director of Knauf Egypt, emphasized: “During our participation in Big 5 Construct, we’re keen to display Knauf’s latest environmentally friendly technologies and solutions, confirming our commitment to a sustainable future.

Waguih added: "During the exhibition, we held several fruitful meetings with our customers and partners, to discuss the potential cooperation to develop their projects and achieve their goals.

Knauf Egypt’s technical experts will have a session during the event to showcase green building revolution which is a comparison between sustainable building, using drywall system vs. conventional building. The training center’s team should provide 18 live demonstration sessions across the three-day event showcasing the installation of Knauf’s ceiling and partition systems.

Mr. Waguih added that the company has achieved extensive success recently, explaining that Knauf’s solutions are characterized by high quality and efficiency that use innovative German technology. These products include gypsum boards, metal sections and their accessories, and various products including cement boards, gypsum boards and joint filler. The company also offers different designs of specialized systems for fire, moisture, sound and heat resistance.

About Knauf:

Knauf was founded in 1932 by Alphonse and Karl Knauf. It is a multinational company with more than 250 production sites distributed across over 90 countries worldwide. Today, Knauf is a leading manufacturer of modern building materials and systems globally. The company has maintained its leading position in the construction technology field by combining innovation and over 85 years of experience. Knauf's interior and exterior systems have proven to be highly successful when installed in various parts of the world. The company has achieved its leadership position through a combination of specialized expertise, the quality and efficiency of its products, understanding customer needs, and a record of pioneering achievements.