Dubai – Klickl, the Middle East’s leading Web3 open finance platform, has partnered with Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, to meet stringent regulatory requirements for cryptocurrencies and improve user identity verification. This collaboration enhances Klickl’s compliance, fraud prevention, and user asset security.

Sumsub will integrate comprehensive KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), and Transaction Monitoring solutions for Klickl, providing effective monitoring and risk assessment.

Key benefits include:

Efficiency Enhancement: Automated digital verification processes ensure that Klickl users enjoy a fast and secure verification experience, accelerating transaction processes and improving overall service efficiency.

Cost Optimization: Sumsub’s integrated solution reduces the complexities and high costs of coordinating with multiple providers, maximizing cost-effectiveness.

Authenticity and Accuracy: Connecting to multiple data sources, Sumsub’s API provides comprehensive and accurate verification results.

Fraud Prevention: Built-in fraud detection significantly reduces the risk of illegal activities, protecting both the platform and its users.

As digital asset regulations tighten, compliance is crucial for financial service providers. Partnering with Sumsub helps Klickl ensure compliance and safeguard user assets and data security.

Michael Zhao, Founder and CEO of Klickl, stated, “As a regulated Web3 open finance platform in the Middle East and North Africa, Klickl is committed to promoting the healthy development of digital asset financial services within a compliant framework. Our collaboration with Sumsub is a significant milestone in our smart financial ecosystem development and a crucial step in managing risks and forward-looking strategic planning.”

Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub, added, “We’re proud to support Klickl on their way to build a compliant, world-leading crypto ecosystem. As Sumsub reinforces its presence in the Middle East, this partnership will contribute to creating a safe and open world of global Web3 finance. The role of innovative banking and digital payment solutions such as those provided by Klickl cannot be overestimated.”

-Ends-

About Klickl

Klickl, based in Abu Dhabi and supported by the UAE government, is the Middle East’s leading Web3 open finance platform. It provides professional banking and digital payment solutions with FSRA-regulated custody and brokerage licenses and central bank approval. Klickl addresses the crypto industry’s unbanked challenge with a unique risk module model, offering comprehensive services such as accounts, custody wallets, payments, settlements, on/off ramps, and trading. With a highly experienced board, Klickl aims to bridge the digital economy and traditional finance, building a compliant, world-leading crypto ecosystem.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business. Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Bitpanda, Wirex, Gate.io, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.