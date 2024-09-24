Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), which is managed and operated by Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), has won two awards of the Travel Excellence Awards in the Middle East 2024 from Travel Daily Media (TDM); the Duty Free Initiative of the Year and International Airport of the Year - Connecting to the World.

TDM announced the results and presented the awards in its conference that was held on September, in Dubai, UAE.

Specifically, KKIA won the Duty Free Initiative of the Year 2024 for the development of the two terminals 3 and 4’s duty-free market, shaping a new standard of excellence in the duty-free concept as it mixes technology and cultural heritage with customer service for a better travel experience.

The win of the International Airport of the Year Award - Connecting to the World 2024 was for the airport’s progress in air connectivity, launching 9 new destinations, 7 air destinations with additional carriers, and 10 new airline partnerships to expand its network and contribute to achieving the National Aviation Strategy objectives.

The CEO of RAC, Ayman Abdulaziz AboAbah extended his thanks to the organizers at TDM for their trust in KKIA’s accomplishments this year, and lauded the unlimited government support for all Saudi airports to continue their developmental role as part the Saudi Vision 2030.

“These awards are a motivation for our employees to achieve the best and remind them that excellence is not only a destination, but a journey of passion, resilience, and commitment to offer an optimized service for our passengers and partners,” he added.

The TDM Travel Excellence Awards are presented annually to the best airports, airlines, hotels, cruise lines, travel agencies, digital booking platforms, projects, and initiatives that aim to achieve excellence in the travel industry, shedding light on the travel and tourism sector’s major players who contribute to enriching the industry criteria.