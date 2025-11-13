Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – reported a net profit of KD 13.43 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 7.3% increase from the KD 12.52 million reported for the corresponding period in 2024. Earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 was at 1.6 fils.

KIPCO’s operating profit for the first nine months of 2025 came to KD 123.28 million, a 1.1% increase from the KD 121.91 million reported for the same period in 2024. Operating revenue also increased 5.8% to reach KD 1.15 billion, up from KD 1.09 billion reported for the same period last year.

The results reflect the enhanced performance of KIPCO’s operations in the foodstuff, oil field services and education sectors.

In the third quarter of 2025 (the three months ended September 30, 2025), KIPCO reported a net profit of KD 3.27 million, an increase of 139.9% compared to KD 1.36 million for the corresponding quarter in 2024. KIPCO’s total revenue from operations for the three months came to KD 385.47 million, an increase of 5.4% from the KD 365.58 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. Shareholders’ equity went up 3.0% to KD 652.97 million compared to KD 633.87 million at the end of 2024.

KIPCO’s consolidated assets at the end of the first nine months of 2025 stood at KD 13.52 billion, up from the KD 12.97 billion reported at the end of 2024.

Commenting on the results, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"KIPCO's performance in the first nine months of 2025 highlights the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives in delivering sustainable operational and financial growth across our core Group companies. Our businesses in the foodstuff, oil field services and education sectors have delivered strong operational results. These achievements reflect our dedication to fostering growth and generating long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – was incorporated in 1975. We are an investment holding company operating across the GCC and wider MENA region. Our vision is to be an agile investment holding company in our core markets, delivering sustainable returns in sectors that matter to our society in present and future. Realigning and rebalancing our portfolio of investments, strengthening the operating and financial performance of our key portfolio companies and strengthening the capital structure of the company are key areas of focus for KIPCO’s strategy.

KIPCO is a multi-sector operator with focus on financial services, covering commercial banking, asset management and investment banking, as well as foodstuff, petrochemicals & oil services, real estate, healthcare, education and logistics.

